The Allegheny football team is set to play their last football game of the season today and will face off in a North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) match versus Oberlin. Allegheny enters the contest at 2-7, 1-7 NCAC, whereas Oberlin comes in at 1-8, 1-7 NCAC.
After watching back the film from last week’s 59-41 defeat at DePauw, head coach Rich Nagy reiterated how the four turnovers with three interceptions and one fumble changed the tide of the game.
“I was happy with the way the offense moved the ball, executed for the most part during the game,” Nagy said. “Getting four turnovers causes problems and gives the ball back to (DePauw). The extra possessions in a game like that — where it’s a shootout, you cannot afford to give up any possessions.”
Besides trying to end the season on a high note by snapping a three-game losing streak with a win, the Gators will be celebrating senior day to conclude the season and will be sending off their 14 seniors in the final matchup of 2021. These seniors include Jack Parker, Moses Snell Jr., Ethan Lee, Anthony Steinpreis, Marcus Wolf, Phil Johnson, Christian Calle, Daeson Gibbs, Trey Adams, Gabriel Devore, Ian Craycroft, Jake Fedell, Jared Foss and Mark Torsello.
Nagy discussed which of his seniors could be x-factors against the Yeomen.
“On the defensive side of the ball, Jake Fedell up front playing there,” Nagy said. “In the back end, Phil Johnson plays and can contribute with some possible turnovers and pass breakups. Gabe Devore plays some linebacker for us. All of these guys have done great jobs.”
As the seniors depart, Nagy will especially be looking at how his underclassmen act on and off the field.
“We talk to the (underclassmen) about sending our seniors out the right way, and making sure (the football team) does the right things by them,” Nagy said. “The (underclassmen) have done everything in practice so I don’t think the game is going to be anything different for them and now it’s just about going out and watching our guys play.”
In addition to Senior Day activities, the Pittsburgh Steeline, an independent drumline that has performed at Heinz Field and at other events, will perform during today’s game. Kickoff is at noon.