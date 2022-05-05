The Allegheny baseball team played in its penultimate North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) regular season matchup against Kenyon at the Robertson Athletic Complex on Wednesday.
Despite dropping game one, 8-4, the Gators delivered a come-from-behind 7-6 game two win to improve to 24-13, 9-7 NCAC this season.
Allegheny had a chance to win the front end of the doubleheader, as it jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third from a Ben Kosbie RBI single and a Tyson Bryant-Dawson sac fly off of starter Zach Frizzera.
However, Kenyon retaliated with a solo homer from Will Sturgeon against Bobby Kusinsky in the fifth. Nevertheless, the Gators got the run back with an RBI double from Bryant-Dawson in the bottom of the frame.
The Lords tied up the game at 3-3 after Kusinsky allowed five straight baserunners to begin the sixth. With runners on second and third and no one out, Preston Pierce came in relief and got out of the inning. Overall, Kusinsky went five innings, allowing five hits, three runs (all earned), three walks, and five strikeouts.
Allegheny regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a sac fly from Jake Budnar. Yet despite Pierce’s first inning on the mound, he was still tagged with the loss after a rough seventh inning where he allowed three runs to score.
Pierce fell to 0-1; he went three innings, allowing one hit, and striking out five. Kenyon then continued to punish the bullpen in the ninth with two runs of Joe Raleigh before Mark Schweickert fired a scoreless inning.
In the nightcap, the Lords carried the momentum with a four-run opening frame, knocking out Allegheny starter Brent Herrmann, who lasted two-thirds of an inning. But, the Gators cut down the deficit to 4-2 with back-to-back sacrifice flies from Brett Heckert and Bryant-Dawson.
Following two scoreless innings from Hunter Lohr, Jake Stotsky made it a 4-3 ballgame in the fourth by belting the first homer of his 2022 campaign. Three batters later, Budnar tallied his second RBI of the afternoon to score Sully Schueltz.
The Blue and Gold were out in front for good with a two-run fifth inning. Ryan Dougherty hit the go-ahead run-scoring groundout before Bryant-Dawson drove in Heckert with a base hit up the middle to make it a 6-4 game.
Alexander Hoskins cut down the lead to 6-5 with a solo shot in sixth, but Allegheny made a two-run game in the bottom half of the frame when Schueltz came around on a wild pitch.
Allegheny’s rally was made possible thanks to Walker Cunningham who hurled 5.2 innings of two-run ball and only one of which was earned. The freshman factored in the decision to earn his first collegiate victory.
The Gators brought out co-ace Danny Morgano for the final three outs. Morgano entered in with an error from Schueltz and a hit by pitch from Cunningham. Morgano was greeted by a Nate Rosen RBI single, which moved the tying run to second base with no outs. The tall righty was able to buckle down and retired the three batters on swinging strikeouts to collect his second career save.
On the outside looking into its first postseason berth since 2019, Allegheny will try to leapfrog DePauw, who is 10-6 in the NCAC standings. The two rivals will clash in a doubleheader in Meadville on Saturday at 12 p.m.