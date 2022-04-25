WOOSTER, Ohio — Allegheny baseball’s storied North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rivalry with Wooster of 38 years came to a close in the regular season on Saturday. The Gators fell 15-1 in game one but took over in game two with an 11-5 win to split the season series.
In the first game, Conor Deasy was taken out of the game after 2.1 innings of work, after giving up nine earned runs — all of which came from four home runs. He was hit the hardest in the second as Wooster scored seven runs in the inning.
“I still think (Conor) threw alright,” Head coach Brandon Crum said. “He left some pitches up and (Wooster) took advantage of it. It’s a wind tunnel there and they have a really short porch.”
Following Deasy, Allegheny brought out Joe Raleigh, Garrett Senchur, and John Doney to finish off the last 3.2 innings. Raleigh’s scoring streak ended after nine straight scoreless frames to begin his freshman campaign when two runs were scored off him in the fourth.
In the nightcap, Crum was without freshman slugger Brady Nolin who exited due to a sprained ankle in game one of the doubleheader. After Brett Heckert put the Gators on the board with an RBI single in the first, the Gators were forced to sub out another player on the field in Danny Morgano. The game two starter dislocated his left shoulder after the Blue and Gold could not handle a high popup which sent Nick Pett all the way to third. Morgano tried to tag him out, but with both of him sliding into the third base bag, the right-hander dislocated his shoulder and exited after 1.2 innings. Both players are expected to return this weekend in a conference doubleheader at Wittenberg on Saturday, April 30.
Bobby Kusinsky warmed up and went out to mound quickly but besides allowing a Tyler Chumita base hit to knot the game at 1-1 in the third, he fired 3.1 innings of work. He earned his team-leading seventh win of the season after receiving a difficult 2-0 loss at Hiram on Wednesday when he hurled 8.1 innings.
“We don’t quit,” Kusinsky said. “We constantly say we are a gritty team. We untarp our field, we do a lot of maintenance on our field. We have early practices, late practices, and do what we have to do to get the job done. We are not afraid to do the work and the resiliency comes back to that.”
While Kusinsky held down the fort, Will Wolff, who was 2-for-10 to begin his first year at Allegheny prior to being penciled in the starting lineup over the weekend, drove in a go-ahead RBI double to put Allegheny ahead 2-1 in the fourth. Three innings later, he picked up his second hit and brought in two more runs with a single up the middle.
“Going in for (Nolin) in the second game his DH spot I was ready to step up to the time,” Wolff said.
From top to the bottom of the order many Gators contributed to the win. Allegheny scored at least two runs in each of the last four innings. Other starters that impressed were Tyson Bryant-Dawson who went 3-for-5 with an RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases whereas Heckert was 2-4 with 2 RBI, one run scored, and a sac fly. Allegheny also saw a lot of production off the bench which included a perfect 3-for-3 effort from Jake Stotsky and a two-hit performance from Brayden Cartwright with two runs driven in. Both players also recorded a double and came around to score.
Nevertheless, the offensive tirade was highlighted by Ryan Dougherty’s five-hit day, which included a solo homer in the first game, and another blast to bring himself in to score in the sixth along with a stolen base plus an RBI double in the eighth.
The North Allegheny product believes that Crum’s decision to move him up from the bottom of the lineup to third in the order aided in his day at the plate.
“Moving up in the order definitely gave me something to prove,” Dougherty said. “It made me feel like I needed to do something to help the team even more especially with the hitters at the top of the order doing really well right now.”
The backend of a twinbill split keeps Allegheny 12 games over .500 with a 20-8 record. Additionally, the Gators remain in third place in NCAC play and are 7-3 in conference matchups. Allegheny returns home for a non-conference battle against Fredonia on Tuesday where the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.