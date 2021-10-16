The Allegheny Gators football team feels rested and refreshed after their bye week as they look to snap their four-game losing streak against the Hiram Terriers this weekend.
The Gators had an additional week of practice to reevaluate their strategy before the next conference game. Head coach Rich Nagy discussed how he continues to mix and match his underclassmen, who had no regular-season experience at the college level prior to this year.
“What you go to understand is that when we started the season we had 74 guys who were freshmen and sophomores that had never played football here (at Allegheny),” Nagy said. “Even though we coached the guys who are sophomores in practice, we have never seen them in-game situations.”
As per usual during away games, Nagy will bring a roster of 30 to 40 players instead of his full 102-man roster. For that reason, Nagy expressed which players will receive more time on the gridiron today.
“There have been some competitions at positions,” Nagy said. “On defense, our rover position Austin Ferguson has been playing a lot of snaps there. We moved one of our safeties, Score Perkins, to get some reps there too because we need to get better at that spot.”
Ferguson currently leads the team with 39 tackles this season, whereas Perkins paces the Gators with 952 total yards driven on 18 kickoffs. Nagy believes that their performance as well as the rest of the team will benefit from the bye week.
“The players were able to relax and be able to be college students for the first time since they reported to school,” Nagy said. “They have been all in the mode of practice and school, and now (last) Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, they were students.”
Nagy added that once their extended weekend break was over, the players turned their attention back to the upcoming game against Hiram.
“They utilized the days off wisely,” Nagy said. “They had a lot of energy when they came back. That was evident in our lifts and the energy they had on the field in practice. Like I said, I think they were able to take what we gave them during the bye week with our practices, and adjustments were made schematically.”
Allegheny kicks off against Hiram at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16. The matchup can be watched through the Allegheny Gators website.
All statistics were provided by the Allegheny Gators website.