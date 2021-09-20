CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Monumental performances from QB Jack Johnson and WR Vaun Ross this Saturday nearly gave the Allegheny Gators their first victory versus the Wabash Little Giants in nine years.
Ultimately, the Gators fell 36-28, and their record dropped to 1-2 on the season, whereas the Little Giants improved to 3-0.
After a scoreless first quarter from both sides, Allegheny ended the first half with a 7-6 lead over Wabash. However, a 23-point third quarter for the Little Giants was the difference-maker against Allegheny, which included a 99-yard two-point conversion after a blocked field goal.
There was some confusion for the Gators as several players believed that after the blocked field goal a whistle was blown to end the play. Nevertheless, Wabash believed the ball was live, and thus broke the deadlock 22-20.
“The two-point (conversion) gets a little hectic because of the noise,” head coach Rich Nagy said. “I thought I heard a whistle but who knows. (The refs) said they didn’t blow and said something could have come from the crowd too.”
Despite the controversial call, Allegheny’s sophomore quarterback continues to make strides throughout his collegiate career. In his third game as the Gators’ field general, Johnson went 43-73 with 348 passing yards, and two touchdown passes.
Additionally, Johnson’s 43 completions and 73 attempted passes are the most all-time in a single game. Jimmy Savage used to hold both of these records when he went 38-58 against Wabash on Oct. 7, 2006.
Johnson commented on what worked for him in his historic day on the gridiron.
“A big emphasis this week was attacking space,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of plays where they were run-pass options. The space was there and I took a lot of it, and get it out to my receivers and let them do their thing when they get the ball.”
Johnson’s terrific day was aided by Ross, who also made history over the weekend. Ross tied a 52-year old Allegheny record by catching 14 of Johnson’s passes. Ross etched his name in the Gators’ history books alongside Jey Lewis, who caught 14 passes against John Carroll on Oct. 11, 1969.
Ross explained that he is happy to share the record with Lewis, especially since he has only played in three collegiate games.
“I’m young,” Ross said. “I just turned 19 in August. Just being able to come here (to Allegheny) and put numbers up as a sophomore —it feels good.”
Ross added that he is grateful to former Allegheny wide receiver Alex Victor. The 2019 graduate became the first Allegheny football player to accumulate more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season and Ross is grateful that Victor convinced him to play for the Gators.
“I first initially met (Victor) on a visit,” Ross said. “I was still choosing between where I wanted to go. (There were) not a lot of options, but he just told me that if you’re a good player that someone is going to find you. If you make plays, make and shake, then someone will notice your talent. So that was just something that stuck with me.”
Defensively, Allegheny also held their own against Wabash. Justin Campbell and Maxwell Hammond each contributed 10 tackles, which were career highs. Meanwhile, five other Gators notched five tackles versus the Little Giants.
Campbell credited his success to Allegheny’s coaching staff and knowing his role as a defensive back.
“Coaches emphasized tackling and knowing your assignments and executing your assignments,” Campbell said. “So I executed my assignments to the best I could that allowed me to make those plays.”
Overall, Nagy was pleased that Allegheny competed throughout the game with the Little Giants but mentioned what his team needs to work on as a collective.
“The biggest takeaway was that I think we proved to ourselves a little bit that we have a good football team and that we can play with people when we play the way we are capable of playing,” Nagy said. “But again, unfortunately, we also proved that if we don’t concentrate, if we have lapses in focus and execution that we can give up big plays.”
Allegheny is hoping that their performance against Wabash will translate into their next game this Saturday versus Ohio Wesleyan in Meadville. The Gators will kick off at 2 p.m. against the Battle Bishops to highlight Blue and Gold weekend.
All statistics referenced in this article were provided by the Allegheny Gators website.