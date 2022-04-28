DELAWARE, Ohio — It took 11 days in the making but Allegheny College was able to finish the April 16 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) game at Ohio Wesleyan University on Wednesday after it was suspended in the top of the sixth with a 2-0 count to Antonio Rios due to darkness.
After a two-and-a-half-hour bus ride to play the last four innings of baseball, the Gators had 45 minutes to prepare for a game in which they were up 18-10. Yet, they picked up where they left off by tacking on five more runs and completed the season series sweep with a 23-11 victory. The defeat of the Battling Bishops improves Allegheny’s record to 23-8, 8-3 NCAC.
Before the game was halted, the Gators opened the scoring with a run in the opening frame after Ben Kosbie came around on a throwing error by Tyler Monaco. The Gators notched two more with a Ryan Dougherty RBI single, who later was sent home after a balk by Michael Lipscomb, who was charged with his fourth loss of the season after allowing eight runs (six earned) in two innings.
Allegheny seemingly broke the game wide open with 14 runs over the next two innings, highlighted by a two-run double by Dougherty in the third, a run, and RBI from AJ Maslo in each of the two frames. To cap off the onslaught, Tyson Bryant-Dawson belted a three-run blast to put his team up 18-1.
Already ahead by 17, the Gators left only three starters in the lineup, but Ohio Wesleyan rallied back with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, knocking out starter Danny Morgano, and relievers Walker Cunningham and Turner Bubeck. Immediately after the offensive barrage, and the contest was 18-10 in Allegheny’s favor, the matchup was called due to darkness.
Thus, nearly two weeks later, head coach Brandon Crum brought a dozen players, including nine position players to capture the win. Crum talked about how he originally knew that the game could be called due to darkness, but there was confusion from both teams about what an official NCAC contest entailed.
“The NCAC goes above and beyond the NCAA’s (National Collegiate Athletic Association) plan for the official game,” Crum said. “The NCAA says it’s five innings. The NCAC, our conference, says no, no, it’s seven innings for a complete game. So, that left both teams in a tricky position.”
However, with no team up by ten runs after seven innings to cause a run-rule victory, the two conference rivals played a full nine-inning game. Holding down the fort in the second act of this contest was Joe Raleigh, who picked up his first collegiate victory. After a rocky first sixth inning where he issued a walk and hit by pitch, he settled down for three innings of one-run ball. Raleigh was pleased with earning the victory but was also happy by the number of players able to contribute to the win.
“It was good to see all the guys that aren’t normal starters get in there for a few innings though and get the job done the same way the starters would have.”
Overall Allegheny had 12 substitutions in the starting lineup. One player in particular who received high praise was Andrew Stablewski. Despite dropping a fly ball in the nine-run fifth, he was 1-for-1 on the day, and added two more hits along with a stolen base when play resumed, which included an RBI double in his first multi-hit game.
“I did have a little blunder earlier in the game, but I made up for it with my bat today,” Stablewski said.
Senior southpaw Nolan Thompson then brought the officially recorded three-hour-and-54 minute game to a close with a scoreless ninth inning. He reflected on the uniqueness of playing in a suspended game.
“It felt more like a summer league game than a college game, which was interesting, but it was good to get the win,” Thompson said.
Over the weekend, Allegheny travels to Springfield, Ohio for a doubleheader at Wittenberg Saturday with the first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 12 p.m.
The Gators then resume a rain-suspended contest where they trail 8-4 in the middle of the seventh at Denison on Sunday at 11 a.m. Almost immediately following the conference matchup, Allegheny will face off in a non-conference game against number 11 ranked Baldwin Wallace at 12:30 p.m. also at Denison’s home field in Granville, Ohio.