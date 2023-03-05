ALFRED, N.Y. — Alfred University ended Allegheny College's postseason run with an 88-68 win over the Gators in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Divison III semifinals on Saturday night.
Allegheny's season ends having reached the 20-win mark and having hosted the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) championship game, and playing postseason basketball beyond a conference tournament for the first time since 1999.
Alfred (21-7), a member of the Empire 8 Conference and the host of the ECAC final four, never trailed on Saturday after Casey Curran hit a 3-pointer inside the opening minute to put the Saxons ahead 5-2.
However, the Gators (20-10) matched the pace of the Saxons for most of the opening half. Down by nine, 18-9, Isaiah Portis kicked off a 10-1 run that spanned the next four-plus minutes with a 3-pointer. Andre Wilder added an unconventional three-point play, and Holden Phillips capped off the mini-rally with a bucket that made it a one-point difference, 20-19.
The Saxons began to pull away late in the first half with several 3-pointers and and-ones of their own. Alfred led 45-34 at the break and kept the margin in double digits for most of the second half.
Ryan Lang led all Gators with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
