After a 42-14 victory last Saturday against Thiel, the Allegheny Gators will be taking on the Denison Big Red this Saturday in Granville, Ohio.
After a scheduled off-day last Sunday, the Gators returned to a full week of practices. Typically, the football team has a shorter practice on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, but has extended practices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Meanwhile, players are expected to watch back the tape of Saturday’s game during their own time, whereas the coaching staff watches back the tape at the start of the week. Overall, Head Coach Rich Nagy liked what he saw after seeing the team come together after their first win of the season.
“I thought Monday’s practice had a lot of energy,” Nagy said. “(The players) are still happy from the game (last Saturday). There are some things we need to clean up, but it was fun being around them since they were happy about the win, but at the same point they understand that there is room for improvement, which is a sign that our team is maturing.”
Nagy further elaborated on the team’s drive to excel and improve as a collective.
“(The players) understand the recent history of Allegheny football,” Nagy said. “To be quite honest as we all know, it hasn’t been that successful. They want to be the team and group that brings (Allegheny) to success.”
There are plenty of players that stood out to Coach Nagy after last week’s performance. Nagy discussed which players should be receiving more playing against Denison.
“Carson Messemer made his first start and he did some really good things,” Nagy said. “Watching him play this week, he was a little faster. Keller Liptrap is another freshman that had his first start and played every snap last week.”
Messemer and Liptrap were part of a fantastic offensive line last week, which looks to be a strength for Allegheny this season. The Gators kick-off against the Big Red at 3 p.m. this Saturday. The matchup can be watched through this link: https://www.northcoastnetwork.com/denison/.