The Allegheny Gators football team (1-3) is set to play against the Kenyon Lords (1-3) this weekend. The Lords are coming off their first win of the season, while the Gators are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Despite the skid, Head Coach Rich Nagy acknowledged how the difference of just a couple of plays against their last two opponents could have resulted in victories.
“We had an interception I think on offense (against Wabash) and we gave up two big plays on defense,” Nagy said. “Special teams wise that day we were really solid. Then, we come back last week against Ohio Wesleyan. We felt like offense and defense played at good levels, and special teams didn’t play at good levels.”
In the postgame interview last week Nagy emphasized how the special teams would be working on the basics heading into their matchup against Kenyon. Because of the dedication from Allegheny’s coaching staff and their players, Nagy feels confident that his special teams will perform better this time around.
“I think the kids had a new attention to detail on special teams I should say,” Nagy said. “They did a great job. The coaches and everybody have really pitched in. We have been able to get some things taught and understood better.”
Nagy also commented on the progress of his wide receivers, which has been an area of strength for the Gators this season.
“I felt like there was a much cleaner sense of (the wide receivers) running routes and catching the ball — doing some things,” Nagy said. “I think it’s a group that has been gaining confidence because there have been a lot of them that have played at this point. It’s a group that we are not relying upon one receiver or two receivers.”
Allegheny is hoping to be firing on all cylinders against Kenyon. The two NCAC rivals will kick off on today at 1 p.m.