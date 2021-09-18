The Allegheny Gators’ football team travels to Indiana today to play their first game against the Wabash Little Giants this season.
The Gators would like to have a more favorable result than the previous week. Last Saturday, Allegheny was defeated 31-0 at the hands of the Denison Big Red, and their record dropped to 1-1. Fortunately, after each game, Allegheny football Head Coach Rich Nagy and his coaching staff look back at the tape the following day. As a result, the Gators’ have a better idea of what to improve upon heading into Wabash territory.
“The biggest takeaway we had was that we just need to execute better,” Nagy said. “A couple of plays on defense led to some big plays (for Denison), but overall we are pretty good with our assignments. It’s just the technical parts of the game that we need to keep improving and getting better at.”
After another intensive week of practice, Nagy has several players in mind who he expects to play more this weekend and end the two-game road stand with a victory.
“On the defensive side, Johnmarick Crawford is one of our defensive tackles, has earned more playing time. Just going down the list in my head, Jathan Reynolds is one of our star corners that will play a lot more. He was slated to be our starter, got hurt during camp, made it back last week, and split a game with Phil Johnson.”
With more players returning from injury and breaking out this season, Allegheny will try to end their skid against Wabash. The last time the Gators won against the Little Giants was on Sept. 22, 2012. Since then Allegheny has gone 0-8 against their NCAC rival, and has been outscored 391-100. Nagy commented on why Wabash has given the Gators trouble over the past eight seasons.
“They have a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches go through there,” Nagy said. “Once you start a pattern or tradition of winning, it sort of feeds off for everybody. That’s the type of program they have and that’s the type of program we aspire to be.”
Despite Allegheny and Wabash football’s recent history, Nagy believes that his team is in charge of their own destiny and can be victorious Saturday.
“I think the biggest thing for us is to control what we can control,” Nagy said. “The way we control the outcome is the way we control the play every play, and that’s the only thing we have to focus on.”
Allegheny kicks off against Wabash at 2 p.m. today and the game can be watched at https://team1sports.com/Wabash/.