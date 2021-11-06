Allegheny’s football team will take on Wooster for their last away game of the 2021 season. Allegheny enters in the upcoming matchup at 2-6, 1-6 NCAC, whereas Wooster comes in at 5-3, 4-3 NCAC.
Heading into the weekend game, head coach Rich Nagy reflected on Allegheny’s 29-19 loss against Wittenberg last Saturday, Oct. 30.
“We moved the ball well for the most part,” Nagy said. “We committed four turnovers that stalled our drives out. Defensively, we had a couple lapses in our drives that led to a couple of easy scores. But other than that, I thought we played a really solid football game against a really good team.”
Nagy further elaborated on what led to the four turnovers, two of which resulted in interceptions, and the other two occurred on fumbles from quarterback Jack Johnson.
“(During an interception) the receiver and the quarterback were on the wrong page— the ball just sort of sailed,” Nagy said. “On the fumble, the quarterback was trying to do too much. It was unfortunate what happened.”
Defensively, Nagy expects Jonmarick Crawford to receive more playing time. The Bainbridge, N.Y. native has six tackles, including one tackle for loss in eight games played this season. He issued a career-high two tackles last Saturday.
“A guy who has started to develop for us up front, and who will maybe have a breakout game this week would be Johnmarick Crawford, our freshman, a defensive tackle,” Nagy said. “He’s been playing well and he will play more on Saturday because he deserves to play more, so we will see how he fares.”
The two NCAC rivals kickoff today at 1 p.m. The game can be watched through the Allegheny Gators website.