In just a few days, Frank B. Fuhrer Field will be filled with an endless stream of Blue and Gold. The Allegheny faithful will be cheering on their fellow Gators in Meadville for the first time since Nov. 9, 2019. For the time being, however, head coach Rich Nagy and his student-athletes have been diligently preparing for the first home game of the season.
The Allegheny football team arrived early to campus, and have been training profusely for the 2021 season. Additionally, the Gators, who will be in the same conference as Grove City next year in the PAC, played in two scrimmages against the Wolverines for preseason competition. Nagy, who has coached DI and DIII football for over 30 years, believes that the scrimmages and practices have allowed him to gauge where his team stands before the season begins.
“We had a scrimmage last week against Grove City, and we figured out things we didn’t know as a team,” Nagy said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much we will grow. We came back after the scrimmage and had a great week of practice.”
Similar to football teams across the country, Allegheny consists of players that have not had much experience playing alongside one another. Many of these football teams generally have more freshmen and sophomores than juniors and seniors this season. For example, out of the Gators’ 104 football players, 74 of them are freshman and sophomores who have yet to play their first collegiate game.
Allegheny’s projected starters for the first game of the season include quarterback Jack Johnson, running backs Kyrie Miller, Tre Worship and John Ian Duron, wide receivers and punt returners Shane Cafardi and Vonn Ross, cornerbacks Azariah Beaugard and Phil Johnson, super safety Hudson Alread, and free safety Justin Campbell. Johnson, Miller, Ross, Beaugard, and Campbell are all underclassmen.
These players represent five of the eleven freshmen and sophomore starters expected to play this weekend. Allegheny senior tight end Jack Parker recognizes the potential of his underclassmen teammates and expects huge contributions from them this season.
“I would like to think that we have some of the best young players in the NCAC,” Parker said. “We have a lot of talent in those freshmen and sophomore classes. They have been really receptive to the leadership that the juniors and seniors have pushed onto them.”
Parker, a captain of the Allegheny Gators team, has taken on more of a leadership role with the freshmen and sophomores. Parker discussed how he helped bring the team together after their 2020 season was canceled.
“It all started the day we found out our season was gone last year,” Parker said. “I made sure that the team is unified and everyone stays together. Some day the ball gets put down, and we have to be ready for that—whether it’s tomorrow or two years from now.”
Fortunately, Allegheny will begin their season this Saturday, Sept. 4, against Thiel. The football team is very excited for the first game. Hudson Alread, a junior that had 24 solo tackles and 25 unassisted tackles in 2019, spoke out about how he cannot wait to see fans back in the stands.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Alread said. “We get to play against a good football team in Thiel and the emotions are going to be through the roof.”
The Gators and the Tomcats kick off at 1 PM this Saturday. Admission is free for all regular season home sporting events at Allegheny College and outside visitors are expected to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.