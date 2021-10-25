Allegheny lost 38-14 versus DePauw in a North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) matchup on Saturday. The Gators’ record dropped to 2-5 overall, 1-5 NCAC on the season.
Allegheny was shutout through the first three quarters and was down 35-0 heading into the final 15 minutes of play. However, quarterback Trevor Brncic was inserted into the game in place of Jack Johnson during the fourth quarter and put the Gators on the board. Brncic went 10-13 with 137 passing yards.
Head coach Rich Nagy explained why he decided to go with Brncic, who had his longest look as a quarterback versus DePauw.
“Although it wasn’t ideal, I wanted him to play,” Nagy said. “It was good to get him in a situation where we could see what he could do.”
Brncic, who has appeared in two other games in 2021, discussed what allowed him to have his best performance of the season while facing one of the best football teams in the NCAC.
“I’m following the game plan and getting the ball to whoever was open — the playmakers,” Brncic said. “The (offensive) line did well — blocking when I was in. I felt comfortable back there.”
The freshman QB found wide receivers Moses Snell Jr. and Vaun Ross for two touchdown passes. Ross led the team with 14 receptions and 77 passing yards, whereas Snell Jr. had five receptions and 58 passing yards.
Snell Jr. was mentioned by Nagy as one of his terrific wide receivers on the team in the Allegheny versus DePauw preview. Although Snell Jr. is happy about his outing on the gridiron, he knows he can improve as a football player.
“It was good,” Snell Jr. said. “I know I can do better. I know I can do way better than I performed, but I am humbled by it — for the opportunities I got. Every time (Nagy) calls my name I am always ready.”
Another offensive contributor that impressed this weekend was running back John Ian Duron, who paced the team with 20 rushing yards.
Defensively, the Gators put together five tackles for loss, including two of them for sacks. Hudson Alread had a team-high 10 tackles on the day, while David Babb amassed five tackles and an interception.
Babb expressed how his team can learn from their collective efforts on the field and how they can be better in the next week’s NCAC contest.
“There were subtle lapses throughout it that resulted in the score being what it was,” Babb said. “We didn’t fall apart and tried to stay together, do what we can, and get as many stops as we can to try to get the ball back to the offense. This is an experience that we can take into next week and grow on it.”
Allegheny will end the month against Wittenburg on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. on Frank B. Fuhrer Field in Meadville, Pa.