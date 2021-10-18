The Allegheny Gators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-13 win over Hiram in their road game on Saturday.
The victory marked the Gators’ first North Coast Athletic Conference win since Nov. 16, 2019, during a 31-20 rout versus Oberlin. Additionally, Allegheny improves to 2-4 overall, 1-4 in the NCAC on the season.
The Gators opened up the scoring on the 14th minute of play with a 27-yard field goal from freshman Garrett Paxton — his first in his collegiate career. Allegheny added two touchdowns in the second quarter thanks to a two-yard run from RB Tre Worship and a 28-yard pass from QB Jack Johnson to WR Trey DeCicco.
Although the Gators carried a 17-0 lead heading into the half, the Terriers scored both of their touchdowns in the third quarter. Fortunately, Allegheny countered with three touchdowns of their own. WR Mark Torsello took a 58-yard pass into the end zone, whereas WR Declan O’Brien recorded six points on a 48-yard reception. Meanwhile, to close out the scoring in the third quarter, RB Kyrie Miller marshaled a 41-yard run to put the Gators up 37-13 before Paxton knocked in his third extra point.
Head Coach Rich Nagy was pleased that Allegheny was able to defeat their division rival and credited their success to the extra week of practice.
“(The team) has been practicing hard and playing hard,” Nagy said. “Unfortunately, we have come out on the other end of it (in previous games). But, it’s just attributed to them in how much they have stuck with it and how much they care for each other to prepare for the last two weeks for this game. It was very rewarding to see them win.”
Johnson helped lead the Gators to victory by going 19-23 with 242 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception and two sacks. His passing percentage of 82.6 percentage on Saturday was the highest in-game completion rate in his college career.
Johnson discussed his performance and how he has progressed as a quarterback this season.
“We had two weeks to prepare for this one, so it was a lot of going through the film,” Johnson said. “I saw the receivers a lot better, which has something that I have worked on the whole season. It felt like it clicked yesterday for most of the game, but I can still get better.”
Allegheny’s offense also rushed for a net of 225 yards. Worship, Miller, O’Brien, and RB JaQwan Manuel all accumulated over 40 yards each with Worship pacing the Gators with 71 total yards.
Worship registered his most net rushing yards in a game as a Gator and he attributed his success to the offensive line.
“Well, first (my performance) has to do with the (offensive) line,” Worship said. “They did an amazing job getting me open and doing what they are supposed to be doing by executing for me to be open. I run as hard as I can to benefit them.”
The offense was backed by a hard-hitting defense that compiled seven TFLs from LB Zach Altenbaugh, DL Jake Fedell, LB LJ Orbovich, DL Uber Elisee, DL Maxwell Hammond and DL Isaiah Romain. Furthermore, Elisee, Hammond, Romain, and Fedell put together four sacks, while Score Perkins grabbed his first interception of the season.
Elisee, who garnered four tackles, three TFLs and two sacks explained what allowed him to have an incredible day on the gridiron.
“It starts with great coaching,” Elisee said. “The coaches, they see our potential before we even see it in ourselves. We worked hard in practice and our great o-line that we had allowed me to execute and dominate.”
Nagy’s football team looks to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Allegheny returns to Frank B. Fuhrer Field on Saturday to kickoff against Depauw at 1 p.m.