Allegheny’s field hockey team took down Oberlin 4-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 19 for their first North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) match this season. The win marked the first time the Gators won an NCAC field hockey game since they defeated Oberlin 3-0 on Oct. 23, 2019.
Bella Cowen, Emma Anderson, Ramsay Smith, and Kinsley Greenlaw all scored goals in the victory. Meanwhile, Gators’ defense prevented the Yeowomen from taking a single shot the entire game.Although earlier in the week on Friday, Oct. 15, Allegheny lost 2-1 to Denison, the win at Oberlin improves the season record to 6-7, 1-4 NCAC.
MEN’S SOCCER
Allegheny fell 2-1 versus Oberlin in overtime on Wednesday, Oct. 13, lost 3-0 against Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday, Oct. 16, and dropped their game on Oct. 19 against Hiram 3-2. With the defeats from the past week, the Gators are now 4-10, 0-6 NCAC.
Senior forward Nicholas Taliani paced Allegheny with an assist last Wednesday and a goal on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Gators were defeated 2-0 on Oct. 16 to Ohio Wesleyan and dropped to 4-9-1, 0-3-1 NCAC.
Goalkeeper Gabby Culotta played all 90 minutes of Saturday’s contest and made three saves on goal as well.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Allegheny came in third place out of five colleges during the Wittenberg Classic on Sunday, Oct. 17 to Monday, Oct. 18 for their final invitational of the season.
The five golfers that attended the event combined for a score of 704 in the 36-hole event. Kelsi Zik paced the Gators by tying ninth overall out of 33 competitors by turning in an 86 on both days.
MEN’S GOLF
Allegheny finished in sixth place out of nine colleges in the Denison Fall Invite from Oct. 16-17.
In their final meet of the season, Zachary Melzer carded an 81 and 77 to come in 18th place out of 50 golfers.
MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Allegheny’s men’s and women’s teams finished second and third respectively in the Clarion Fall Invitational that featured both Clarion and Grove City in the event.
For the men’s team, Daniel Jackson placed first in the 100 Breaststroke (1:02.37), and the 400 Individual Medley (4:22.97).
Meanwhile, the women’s team won the 50, 100 and 500 Freestyle, as well as the 200 breaststroke.
For the relay section of the invitational, the Gators’ Jenna Halenda, Sadie Brown, Hannah Tonsmann, and Olivia Kraus earned a first-place finish in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:44.85).
MEN AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
The women’s cross country team placed in second while the men’s team came in tenth at the Oberlin Interregional Rumble on Oct. 16.
In the women’s 6000-meter race, Megan Aaron (22:11.5) finished third overall in the section out of 305 runners. As for the men’s 8000-meter race, Sean Heintzleman (27:01.6) was the 53rd athlete to cross the finish line out of 307 runners.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Allegheny was defeated 3-0 on Oct. 16 by Ohio Wesleyan and lost 3-1 to Hiram on Oct. 19. The losses put the Gators at 14-7, 2-4 NCAC on the year.
Olivia D’Andrea helped the Gators remain competitive this week with 22 assists in each contest.