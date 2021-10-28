The women’s field hockey team defeated Wooster 3-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 26 for their last game on the Robertson Blue Turf this season.
Attack/midfielder Bella Cowen led the team with two goals this past week, both of which came against the Fighting Scots. Fellow attack/midfielder Ramsey Smith added a goal in the third quarter to help win against their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rivals.
Earlier in the week, Allegheny defeated Houghton 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 21, and lost to Wittenberg 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 23. Overall, the Gators record improves to 8-8, 2-5 NCAC.
MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING
AND DIVING
Allegheny hosted Grove City for their first home meet of the season. The women’s team ended in a tie with the Wolverines at 142-142, while the men’s team lost 145-135.
For the women’s team, Sadie Brown paced the team by winning four races; she won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
As for the men’s team, Pierre Jaeggi also won four races; he finished in first place within the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Gators lost 1-0 to Wooster in double overtime on Oct. 26. With the loss, Allegheny’s falls to 4-10-1, 0-4-1 NCAC.
Both teams had goals taken away throughout the game. Wooster kicked the ball in to end the first half, but the kick crossed the goal line after time expired. Meanwhile, Allegheny appeared to have scored in the second half but the goal was removed because of too much ball movement on a free kick.
The Gators lost on a penalty kick in the 103rd minute after goalkeeper Kari May, who had 10 saves on the day, was removed because of a red card.
MEN’S SOCCER
Allegheny was shut out 2-0 in a road match at DePauw on Oct. 23 and their record drops to 4-11, 0-7 NCAC overall.
Goaltender Jack Barron-Sluga racked up five saves in the loss.
WOMEN’S
VOLLEYBALL
Allegheny was defeated by Denison in four sets on Oct. 23 and fell to 14-8, 2-5 NCAC on the season.
In the loss, right side hitter Kendall Crum recorded 10 kills in a game, which was the seventh time she reached double digit figures in 2021.