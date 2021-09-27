In front of 3,322 alumni, students, faculty, and relatives, the Allegheny Gators football team had another hard-fought conference matchup, but ultimately lost 28-19 against the Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops on Saturday.
The Gators jumped out to a 13-3 lead after the first quarter thanks to a touchdown pass to WR Mark Torsello and a 75-yard run from RB Tre Worship on a failed kick by the Battling Bishops punter.
However, Ohio Wesleyan closed out the half by taking advantage of the mistakes from Allegheny’s special teams. The Battling Bishops scored on a safety and a 71-yard blocked field goal return in the second quarter and trailed 13-11.
Ohio Wesleyan pulled ahead in the second half by scoring two touchdowns, and a field goal, while holding Allegheny to one touchdown after the first 15 minutes of the game.
Overall, head coach Rich Nagy believed that Allegheny’s miscues with their special teams was the difference between winning and losing the game.
“We made too many mistakes, particularly with our special teams,” Nagy said. “It’s just simple things of snapping and kicking the ball. We had three snaps that went over our punter’s head. You are just not going to overcome those types of things against a good football team, and it’s hard to overcome against a not very good football team.”
Besides the special teams, the offense and defense held their own for the most part against Ohio Wesleyan. QB Jack Johnson went 24-40 with 243 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Other offensive contributors included Worship who rushed for 112 yards on 13 attempts and Kyrie Miller who rushed for 95 yards on 14 attempts. Johnson passed to Shane Cafardi once this weekend, but he made it count with a 79-yard touchdown. Torsello also led the team with six receptions of his own.
The only errors for Johnson and his offense was that the sophomore QB allowed two interceptions and was sacked three times on the day. Johnson explained what went wrong with those specific plays.
“I just got to get better, frankly,” Johnson said. “I made some bad throws and underthrew some guys. I have great receivers and I just have to give them a chance and put the ball where I need to put it.”
Defensively, Allegheny ended up with its strongest game of the season. The Gators limited the Battling Bishops to 101 passing yards and 182 rushing yards. Austin Ferguson once again had 10+ tackles, while Jake Fedell and Travis Dear registered their first sacks of the season. Furthermore, DB Azariah Beaugard helped lead the charge with his second interception of the season along with four tackles. Beaugard talked about how he was able to record another pick for the Gators.
“I was really just reading the QB’s eyes since I was just supposed to be over the top,” Beaugard said. “The moment he let the ball out of his hands, I drilled down on the ball.”
Despite the bright spots for the Gators offensively and defensively, Nagy takes responsibility for Allegheny’s third consecutive loss of the season and elaborated on how the team will be ready for their next game against Kenyon.
“It’s probably one of the hardest losses I’ve ever had in my career,” Nagy said. “I really feel for our guys right now. I’ll be honest with you like I told them after the game, I take full responsibility. I have to do a better job coaching our special teams and our coaches have to do a better job of coaching our special teams.”
The Gators had plenty of positive takeaways against the Battling Bishops and will try to snap their skid against Kenyon this Saturday in Meadville at 1 p.m.
All statistics were provided by the Allegheny Gators website.