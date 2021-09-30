Allegheny’s women’s tennis team swept Mount Union 9-0 on Saturday, Sept. 25 which improved their record on the season to 3-2. Noelle Kidd only lost one set overall as she earned the victory in her singles match 6-0 and 6-1, and won her doubles match with Taylor Hayes 8-0.
Meanwhile, the Gators men’s tennis team defeated the Purple Raiders 8-1 the same day to improve to 2-2. Adam Shinomiya and Anton Hedlund won each of their individual matches, as well as their doubles match together.
Field hockey
Allegheny won at Washington and Jefferson 2-1 last Thursday, Sept. 23, and registered a 1-0 victory in overtime versus Wittenberg on Saturday.
Attack/Midfield Bella Cowen scored both goals in the victory over at W&J, while Attack/Midfield Kelsey Andersen drove in the lone goal 61st minute against Wittenberg to give the Gators a 3-3 record on the season.
Men’s soccer
The Gators lost to Kenyon 7-0 on Saturday but defeated Saint Vincent 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 27 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Allegheny now has a 4-5 record on the season because of Shane Lisman’s efforts against the Bearcats. The Midfield/Forward recorded two goals in Tuesday’s game.
Women’s soccer
The Gators fell 4-1 at Kenyon on Saturday but won 1-0 against Buffalo State on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to bring their record to 3-6.
Abby Waranka knocked in the only goal of the game in the victory over the Bengals.
Women’s golf
The Gators placed third out of nine colleges during the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitational.
Junior Camile O’Halloran led Allegheny by coming in tenth place by carding an 80 and 82 respectively.
Men’s golf
The Gators came in fourth out of 13 colleges in the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitational this past Sunday and Monday.
Freshman Carter Hassenplug paced Allegheny with an eighth-place finish by turning in a 75 and 71 respectively.
Women’s volleyball
Allegheny’s monumental nine-game winning streak came to an end last week as they lost 3-0 at Wittenberg on Saturday and were defeated by Depauw 3-1 on Sunday, Sept. 26. Their record fell to 10-4 on the season.
Setter Olivia D’Andrea led the Gators with 30 assists over the weekend.
Football
Allegheny lost 28-19 against Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday, which dropped their record to 1-3 on the season.
Running backs Tre Worship and Kyrie Miller combined for 27 receptions and 207 receiving yards.