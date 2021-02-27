BRADENTON, Fla. — As unintentional or harmless as it might have been, Cole Tucker made headlines this offseason, the type of thing that tends to happen when you’re photographed alongside a Hollywood actress who has more than 40 million Instagram followers.
Yes, Tucker and “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens are officially dating, but the outgoing Pirates shortstop soon hopes to make headlines for a different reason — by becoming the starter at his natural position.
“I’m going out there and trying to win the job every day, doing my work, staying prepared and staying strong,” Tucker said of the ongoing battle with Kevin Newman and Erik Gonzalez. “Just trying to rake, so I don’t give them an option.”
As for the Hudgens thing, Tucker did address it, although he made a point to say he doesn’t want any sort of special treatment.
“She’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her,” Tucker said. “But I don’t want it to be like, ‘Cole’s dating Vanessa, whatever.’ I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch (Keller) having his wife come down or (Ke’Bryan Hayes) having his girlfriend come down. (Hudgens) is great. She’ll be around this year. It is what it is. I appreciate you guys being so cool about all that.”
This can’t possibly be an easy dynamic for Tucker, although give the 24-year-old credit for keeping his head screwed on straight. It would probably be easy for Tucker to care more about a Hollywood lifestyle or act only semi-interested in baseball, but that’s hardly what has occurred.
This offseason has been big for Tucker, arguably the biggest of his career, and it traces back to an end-of-season meeting in 2020 with general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton.
Tucker saw 30 games in the outfield and made 28 starts, his first substantive innings away from the infield. He fared pretty well, too.
But as the Pirates assessed their options for 2021 and beyond, they thought it would be best for Tucker to return to shortstop, where his athleticism and excitable personality can absolutely become assets.
“I love his personality,” Shelton said. “I love the fact that he’s energetic, that he never has a bad day. ... I think that’s important for all people, but for a young kid to have it, I think it’s awesome.”
The outfield cameo may have even helped Tucker, who said he enjoyed the different perspective he received on cutoff throws. The whole thing “opened up my vision of the field” and had Tucker thinking of himself as almost some type of quarterback.
But when talking about Tucker, the issue isn’t what he’s capable of doing in the field. He’s more than fine at shortstop and probably serviceable in center or right, too. The biggest question is whether he’ll produce enough offense and do it consistently.
In 2019, the year Tucker made his MLB debut, he hit just .211 in 56 games (159 plate appearances) and endured a 22-game stretch in May where he batted .097. Tucker has struck out 71 times in 275 career plate appearances or 25.8 percent. Last season, his average exit velocity was just 83.1 mph, 10th-lowest among big leaguers with at least 50 batted-ball events.
At the same time, Tucker has hit in stretches — a .706 OPS in his fist 10 MLB games, seven hits in 13 at-bats before he was optioned to Class AAA later that season and an .846 OPS over his final 10 games (five starts) in 2019. Last year, Tucker enjoyed a two-week stretch in August where he played regularly and hit over .300.
“I’ve had spurts in my big-league career where I’m really good for a little bit of time, everything is synced up and under control, and I’m hitting the ball hard all over the place. That’s really fun,” Tucker said. “When I’m not, it’s not fun to watch, and it’s not fun to do.”
To fix the inconsistency in his swing, Tucker said he’s been focused on his stability and controlling his body in the batter’s box. Hitting fastballs has also been a big thing for Tucker’s timing, with the Arizona native believing he’ll then be able to adjust to off-speed.
“It’s about me being able to go and have the consistent at-bats that I expect and everyone’s expecting me to have,” Tucker said. “It comes down to controlling myself and being in an athletic position for my swing to show up.”
Showing up was something that Tucker did extraordinarily well this offseason. In this case, it was alongside Hudgens, as the two were spotted holding hands and hugging outside of the Canyon Country Store — a rustic and artsy café outside of Los Angeles — while thinking they were being sneaky.
But now, Tucker is eager to shift his attention back to baseball and perform well enough so that beginning a relationship with a movie star was only one of the notable things he did this offseason.
“I really want to win the shortstop job. That’s no secret,” Tucker said. “I’m excited for games to start because that’s when you learn so much. That’s when people can really separate themselves. I think there’s a lot of opportunity here.”