CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team defended their home field with a 13-3 win against Rocky Grove on Saturday in a Region 2 matchup.
The Blue Devils won in five innings, amassing nine hits and only one error. Rocky Grove had three hits and eight errors.
Aly Acosta-Reyes and Taylor Smith each had a home run in the game. Smith added a double and had four RBIs on the day.
Hailee Rodgers got the win on the mound. She allowed three runs and struck out eight batters.
With the win, Spa is now 9-2 overall and 7-2 in region play. Rocky Grove dropped to 5-9 and 3-6.
Boys volleyball
Trojans down Cards
ERIE — McDowell defeated Cochranton in five sets (15-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-10, 15-13) in boys volleyball action on Saturday.
Tyler George led the Cardinals on offense and defense, contributing 16 kills and 16 digs.
Landon Homa had nine kills while Louden Gledhill added eight. Greyson Jackson dished 40 assists.
With the loss, Cochranton is now 11-3 overall and 8-2 in the region. McDowell is 15-2 and 9-1.
Cochranton won the JV matches 25-17 and 25-21.
Boys lacrosse
Trojans slip past ‘Dogs
MILLCREEK--McDowell scored with 3:13 left in the game and beat Meadville, 6-5, in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale in District 10 boys lacrosse at Gus Anderson Field.
Meadville’s Tim Plyler tied the game at 1 with 6:16 left in the first period. The game had five ties and six lead changes.
The first of Mike Mahoney’s three goals tied the game at 2. Isaak Hornstein’s goal with 8:36 left in the third period put Meadville (10-5) on top 3-2. Mahoney’s second goal put Meadville ahead, 4-3, with 10:06 left in the game. McDowell took a 5-4 lead with 6:05 left in the game. Ten seconds later, Mahoney tied the game at 5. Plyler added an assist and four groundballs. Justin Agnew had 10 groundballs and an assist.
Meadville won its second straight JV game, 6-4.
Meadville plays Conneaut in the first round of the District 10 playoffs on May 21 at Fairview High School.