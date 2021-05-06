Allegheny baseball team split a four-game series against No. 25 Wooster.
Both victories were won at home on Sunday and the two losses took place Saturday.
In the Gators’ 3-2 victory in the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, Daniel Morgano pitched a complete game, giving up two runs, and striking out nine in a 124-pitch outing.
In the same game, Chase Chodkowski put down a bunt with Brett Heckert on second base in the bottom of the seventh. The ball was mishandled by the first baseman on the throw, allowing Heckert to score. The walk-off was the second of the season for the Gators.
In the second game of the Sunday doubleheader, Jake Stotsky hit his first homer in an Allegheny uniform and drove in three runs as the Gators went on to win 10-7.
The Gators (14-9 overall, 6-4 NCAC) play their final six games this week with a doubleheader versus Kenyon on Friday, and a four-game series against Denison over the weekend.
SOFTBALL
• Allegheny was swept in a four-game series against Wooster over the weekend.
Hayley Behr led the Gators with four RBIs and hit her fourth homer of the season.
The Gators are 4-18 overall and 4-8 in the NCAC.
MEN’S LACROSSE
• Allegheny (2-7, 2-4) lost two games against Wooster April 28-29 and were defeated 15-14 in overtime against Oberlin on Tuesday.
Zackery Devers paced the Gators with six goals scored.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
• Allegheny (4-5, 1-3) won their final game of the season 14-12 against Ohio Wesleyan on April 28.
Evi Malagise and Senna Perelman each contributed with three goals each.
Perelman ended the season by placing fifth or higher in goals (28), points (43), and assists (15) in the NCAC.
Fiona Barett finished the season with the fifth most saves in the NCAC (67).
MEN’S TENNIS
• Allegheny lost 9-0 to Oberlin and 9-0 to Kenyon last week.
Julian Volsey was the closest to winning a game in either series, but lost the tiebreaker 7-6 (7-1) in a singles match versus Kenyon.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
• Allegheny lost 9-0 against Kenyon last Saturday.
Jean-Arlette Legrand and Allison Riley nearly won their doubles match, but were ultimately defeated 8-7 (7-4).
MEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny came in fifth place (out of nine colleges) after the final round of the NCAC Championship.
Matthew Del Rosso had the lowest combined score for the Gators after carding a 72 and an 80. Overall, Del Rosso tied for fifth in the tournament.
WOMEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny came in fifth place (out of six colleges) after the final round of the NCAC Championship.
Jenny Brundridge led the Gators with a combined score of 187 in two rounds of golf. She tied for 18th overall in the tournament.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
• The Gators won three events at the Dension Quad Meet that also included Ohio Wesleyan and Wittenburg,
Stephen Cullinan won the 400-meter hurdles (59.15 seconds), Noah Parker won the shot put (46 feet, 4.25 inches), and Jacob Boord won the javelin (180 feet, 2 inches).
After the competition, Boord is nationally ranked as the 25th best javelin thrower in the country.
Allegheny will compete in their final track meet of the season at the NCAC conference meet today.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
• Allegheny won two events at the Denison Quad Meet.
Pearl Cooper won the 800 (2:26.80) and Elizabeth Debich won the discus (134 feet, 3 inches).
Allegheny will compete in their final track meet of the season at the NCAC conference meet today.