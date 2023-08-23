When the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their preseason Aug. 11, the high temperature in Tampa was 96 degrees.
When the Steelers conclude their preseason 13 days later in Atlanta, the forecasted high is — again — 96 degrees.
Mike Tomlin embraces finding ways for the elements to challenge his team during these exhibitions. Recall how Tomlin said after the second day of training camp at Saint Vincent featured 90-plus degree temperatures, "Loved the heat — and I mean it. It's uncomfortable, but it aids in development."
Unfortunately for Tomlin — but, surely, to the delight of his players — Thursday's game will be played in air-conditioned comfort at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But that doesn't mean the dozens of players who are fighting for starting jobs, roster spots or their very football careers won't be feeling the proverbial hot seat.
Some of those position and roster battles are among things to watch for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons.
1. Can they keep it up?
The overbearing storyline from the first two preseason games involved kudos for the first-team offense: three touchdowns in three drives, 11.4 yards per play, three plays of 25-plus yards among 17 snaps.
That pace won't continue, of course — sorry, Kenny Pickett & Co. aren't putting up 7 points every time they take possession. But look at it from the other side: how poorly would the offense have to perform for all of the positive capital built thus far to evaporate? If the offense plays an entire half and and the unit produces as many punts as points, for example, how much (if at all) would that change the outlook?
Steelers fans (and their coaches) would rest much easier Thursday night if the first-team offense, at worst, "holds serve" to keep up the good vibes after its first two outings were so impressive.
2. The old man and the rook
The Steelers probably envision the ideal fit for their secondary to be rookie Joey Porter Jr. as the starting left outside cornerback with Patrick Peterson, 33, taking the most snaps in the nickel/slot (and other areas around the defense). But for that to happen, Porter has to be healthy and prove to the coaching staff he can be trusted with an every-down (or close to it) role.
Porter is back to apparent full health. In regards to his worthiness to play, an interception during last week's preseason game helped show he is unfazed by the NFL game. Another game's worth of proof would provide the coaches an extra level of comfort in that.
The other piece of the puzzle is Peterson, who according to Pro Football Focus has played just 21 snaps at slot corner over the past two seasons (1.1% of his total). Peterson is smart, experienced and has a Hall of Fame pedigree. Peterson might be held out of the game to prevent injury, but getting more game reps at positions he's less familiar with would likewise add comfort to the Steelers deploying him that way when the real games start.
3. The 'other' rookies
The son of a former franchise icon, Porter has received plenty of attention as a Steelers rookie. Fourth-round pick Nick Herbig has made plays that have demanded attention. Each will have a role on the Steelers' defense.
But what about the rest of the Steelers' acclaimed rookie class? They're still plenty worth tracking Thursday. First-round tackle Broderick Jones isn't going to start the Sept. 10 opener, but his deployment obviously warrants following. Third-round tight end Darnell Washington will make the team, but an extreme possible range of outcomes for his rookie season extend from budding star to regular healthy scratch.
Second-round defensive tackle Keeanu Benton figures to be part of the rotation at his position, but how much so? Can seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson keep showing enough versatility to make the team as a reserve offensive lineman? Do any undrafted rookies have a shot at cracking the active roster?
4. The Stefan Logan Effect
It was posited by a longtime Steelers observer that Tomlin did not mention the name Stefan Logan for what might have been the first time in 15 years during the annual news conference previewing the Steelers' preseason finale.
An unknown former CFL player in the 2009 camp, Logan returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the Steelers' final preseason game. That earned him a spot on the active roster when the regular season began.
Can someone in Atlanta perhaps build a strong finish to camp with a quality all-around game highlighted by a "splash play" to become this year's version of Logan?
5. Keep a clean sheet
Soccer fans recognize the term "clean sheet" as what Americans call a "shutout." In this instance, though, the sheet the Steelers want kept clean most isn't the Falcons' scoring summary but the report from head trainer Gabe Amponsah.
A top priority will be avoiding injury, especially during a game in which Tomlin will face criticism from some for playing starters — and particularly after T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered injuries during the preseason finale last year. A shutout in the medical department would go a long way in characterizing this preseason a success.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@triblive.com or via Twitter .
