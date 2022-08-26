STATE COLLEGE — After an 11-11 resume over the past two seasons, Penn State looks to return to the upper half of the Big Ten standings as it enters its ninth season under James Franklin.
Penn State returns 12 starters from last year’s squad, including fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford (33 career starts) and 2021 third-team All-Big Ten safety Ji’Ayir Brown (FBS-best six interceptions in 2021).
Any hope for a successful turnaround begins and ends with the Nittany Lions offensive line. Last year, Penn State continuously struggled to gain traction with the running game and ended the season with the conference’s 13th-ranked rushing offense (107.8 yards per game). Clifford was sacked a career-high 30 times.
The offensive line replaces three starters and returns two in redshirt senior center Juice Scruggs and redshirt junior right tackle Caedan Wallace. Sophomore left tackle Olu Fashanu started the Outback Bowl, marking a career first, and he’s expected to retain the spot this season.
Keyvone Lee (sophomore) in 2021 led the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack for the second consecutive season with 530 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Devyn Ford (junior) returns as the Nittany Lions’ second-most productive running back from a season ago (61 yards) after Noah Cain’s transfer to LSU. Penn State upgraded its running back room by adding former 5-star prospect Nick Singleton (2021-22 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year) along with former 4-star prospect Kaytron Allen.
At tight end, redshirt junior Brenton Strange (22 yards, three touchdowns), and third-year sophomores Theo Johnson (213 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Warren (61 yards, three total touchdowns) return.
Penn State’s wide receivers will adapt to life without Jahan Dotson. The former Nittany Lions standout led the unit in yards receiving and touchdowns in 2020 and 2021 before being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders.
The program added senior transfer Mitchell Tinsley (1,402 yards, 14 touchdowns) from Western Kentucky in December. Third-year sophomore wide receivers Parker Washington (820 yards, four touchdowns) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (521 yards, three touchdowns) bring starting experience to the unit.
In November, longtime Franklin confidant and Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry left the program to become the head coach at Virginia Tech. Former Miami (Florida) head coach Manny Diaz was brought in as Pry’s replacement.
Along with Brown, Diaz will work with talented pieces in redshirt senior defensive end PJ Mustipher and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Mustipher suffered a season-ending injury against Iowa last October but still earned accolades as a second-team All-Big Ten selection. Redshirt senior defensive end Nick Turburton joins Mustipher as the lone returning starters on the defensive line. The unit will see the return of redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac after he missed all of the 2021 season with an injury. Freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton is expected to contribute at defensive end, and Maryland transfer Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, a sophomore defensive end, could see extensive playing time.
At defensive tackle, redshirt sophomore Coziah Izzard and redshirt junior Dvon Ellies have combined for eight career starts. Redshirt junior Hakeem Beamon didn’t play in 2021, but he’s received playing time in 11 contests during his time with the program.
Third-year sophomore Curtis Jacobs returns as the lone starting linebacker. Redshirt senior Jonathan Sutherland moved to the position from safety last season and is expected to start at the Sam position. The battle for the Mike linebacker spot between third-year sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King hasn’t yet been determined.
In part because of the contributions of Brown and Porter, Penn State’s secondary ranked third in the Big Ten last season in passing yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks (199.8). The group loses first-team All-Big Ten safety Jaquan Brisker (Chicago Bears) and Big Ten honorable mention cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (San Francisco 49ers, but it should again rank among the conference’s best.
Battling for Brisker’s spot are junior Keaton Ellis, sophomore Jaylen Reed and redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley. Ellis moved to safety from cornerback in 2021 and brings seven starters to the position group. Redshirt junior Daequan Hardy and sophomore Kalen King are projected to start alongside Porter at corner. Both played significant snaps in 2021.
Jake Pinegar, a redshirt senior, is expected to handle kicking duties this season with former specialist Jordan Stout now with the Baltimore Ravens. Stout was the Big Ten’s Eddleman–Fields Punter of the Year in 2021. Gabriel Nwosu (redshirt freshman), Alex Bacchetta (freshman) or Barney Amor (redshirt senior) are in contention for the starting punter job.
