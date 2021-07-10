CMP wins tournament
The Cochranton/Mideast/Commodore Perry 8-10 year-old softball team won the District 1 Tournament on Friday with a 4-2 victory against Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown.
In the circle for CMP was Karmyn Reese. Reese allowed three hits, walked seven batters and struck out 11. She also had a single.
At the plate, Payton Phillips hit a triple and a single. Addie Smock and Irelynn Brenot each had a single.
For CMS, Aubrie Crawford allowed five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Crawford also had a single.
Rylee Price and Brooke Pabone hit a triple and a single, respectively.
With the win, CMP advances to the Section 1 Tournament hosted by McLane Little League.
Cochranton advances to championship
On Thursday, Cochranton defeated McLane 18-3 in the 8-10 year-old baseball tournament.
Cochranton had seven players with multiple hits. Justice Walker, Jonah McKay, Zachary Jackson and Daniel Hochstetler each were 3-for-4 at the plate. Walker had three RBIs and Hochstetler had two.
Noah Carroll was 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
On the mound, Jackson, McKay and Hochstetler combined to get the win.
Cochranton faces Saegertown in the championship game today at 10 a.m. at the Meadville Fairgrounds Little League fields.
French Creek drops Meadville
French Creek (Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown) defeated Meadville 6-4 in Junior League baseball on Friday.
French Creek had 13 hits and four errors to Meadville’s three hits and zero errors.
On the mound, Levi Willison had a 1.235 era. He also had multiple hits.
Luke Young, DeMarcus Manning and Wyatt Burchille each had multiple hits in the win.
French Creek will play the winner of Cochranton and Meadville on Wednesday for a chance to win the tournament.