8-10 year-old Baseball    

First round

Tuesday, June 29

Fairgrounds Field

Lakeland vs. McLane — ppd.

Saegertown vs. Meadville — ppd

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Fairgrounds Field

Cochranton vs. Lakeland/McLane winner — 8:30 p.m.

Mid-East vs. Saegertown/Meadville winner — 6 p.m. 

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League

 

8-10 year-old Softball    

First round

Wednesday, June 30

Sites to be determined

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown vs. Northwest — 6 p.m.

Cochrranton/Mid-East/CP vs. Titusville — 6 p.m.

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Sites to be determined

Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/

Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m. 

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League

 

Junior League Baseball    

First round

Wednesday, July 7

Sites to be determined

Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs. Cochranton — 6 p.m. 

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Sites to be determined

Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.

Losers bracket will be published when games are announced

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10

 

Little League Baseball    

First round

Monday, June 28

Sites to be determined

Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0

Meadville 8, Lakeland 5 

Second round

Thursday, July 1

Fairgrounds Field

Cochranton/Mid-East vs Meadville — 6 p.m.

Losers Bracket 

Thursday, July 1

McLane Little League Field

McLane vs Lakeland — 6 p.m. 

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3

 

Little League Softball    

First round

Thursday, June 24

Sites to be determined

Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0

Second round

Monday, June 28

Site to be determined Field

Cochranton 12, McLane 1

Losers Bracket 

Tuesday, June 29

Lakeland Little League Field

Lakeland 12, McLane 5

Championship round

Cochranton Little League Field

Cochranton vs Lakeland — 6 p.m.

Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League

