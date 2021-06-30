8-10 year-old Baseball
First round
Tuesday, June 29
Fairgrounds Field
Lakeland vs. McLane — ppd.
Saegertown vs. Meadville — ppd
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Fairgrounds Field
Cochranton vs. Lakeland/McLane winner — 8:30 p.m.
Mid-East vs. Saegertown/Meadville winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by Oil City Little League
8-10 year-old Softball
First round
Wednesday, June 30
Sites to be determined
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown vs. Northwest — 6 p.m.
Cochrranton/Mid-East/CP vs. Titusville — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Sites to be determined
Meadville/Jamestown vs. Cambridge/McLane/
Saegertown/Northwest winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by McLane Little League
Junior League Baseball
First round
Wednesday, July 7
Sites to be determined
Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME vs. Cochranton — 6 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Sites to be determined
Meadville vs. Cambridge/McLane/Saegertown/ME/ Cochranton winner — 6 p.m.
Losers bracket will be published when games are announced
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted District 10
Little League Baseball
First round
Monday, June 28
Sites to be determined
Cochranton/Mid-East 15, McLane 0
Meadville 8, Lakeland 5
Second round
Thursday, July 1
Fairgrounds Field
Cochranton/Mid-East vs Meadville — 6 p.m.
Losers Bracket
Thursday, July 1
McLane Little League Field
McLane vs Lakeland — 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by District 3
Little League Softball
First round
Thursday, June 24
Sites to be determined
Cochranton 15, Lakeland 0
Second round
Monday, June 28
Site to be determined Field
Cochranton 12, McLane 1
Losers Bracket
Tuesday, June 29
Lakeland Little League Field
Lakeland 12, McLane 5
Championship round
Cochranton Little League Field
Cochranton vs Lakeland — 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Section 1 tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Little League