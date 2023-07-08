I’m hoping that the Pennsylvania State Police continue to monitor the speeders in Vernon Township on Route 322. Their presence over the holiday weekend was greatly appreciated. It’s just a matter of time before more fatalities occur because of the carelessness of speeders, which include large trucks. Nice job.
The Meadville streets department should drive and observe the approaches to the four-way stop signs in town. Many of these are obstructed or partially obstructed with tree limbs until you get right up to the intersection. Those who frequent Meadville may know of the stop signs but those not familiar or not paying attention could easily miss them. I know some of the close calls are careless drivers but you would be surprised how many signs are not clearly visible on the approach. Some branch trimming is in order.
I do not drink alcohol and I do not want a mandatory breathalyzer device in any car.
Thank you to New Beginnings Church of God of Meadville for putting on the Ultimate Freedom Event. The fireworks were beautiful!
Please secure the load in your truck bed or hauled boat! We live on a main road and have so much trash landing in our yard because it’s flying out of vehicles!
Wait until the true costs of owning and maintaining an electric vehicle are known. Then we will see how popular they are.
Those were good some fireworks at Conneaut Lake on Sunday!
I mow lawns around the Meadville area. I am tired of dodging what dogs leave behind! Please clean up after your dog.
Consolidate Crawford Central schools? I don’t think it’s a good idea, but if you insist, we could try it. So, Meadville, come on down to Cochranton and we’ll try to squeeze you all in.
I take my dogs walking at 27 different places around Meadville and lately I have seen discarded food and drink containers (garbage) at most of them. What’s wrong with these people?
I would like to thank the people that put their time and effort into the beautiful Independence Day display at the corner of South Main and Willow street in Meadville. Very nice!
The proposed parking meter plan in Meadville stinks.
Since Park Avenue is being repaved, are they going to make the sewer covers even with the road or will they be down so we have to drive around them so our cars are not damaged?
