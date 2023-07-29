I want to know why more and more renters park their cars and trucks on the grass and leave their garbage cans in front of their apartment houses? Why do they do this?
It has been over 50 years since a county reassessment. If not now, when?
I’m astonished how some people are always attacking Allegheny College. Can you imagine what the local economy would be like if the college wasn’t here? It’s one of the largest employers in the county. Maybe they would like to see the college go, but I am happy that it’s here. I’m also happy that some students stick around and some professors do a lot of volunteer work for the community. They’re giving their time to do positive things in Meadville, which is more than I can say for a lot of people.
Another day, another article about the dysfunction of the PENNCREST School Board.
Thumbs up to Meadville City Council for doing the responsible thing and pursuing property reassessment, and thumbs down to the Crawford County Commissioners for failing to do it for so many years.
That’s it, spend taxpayers’ money to get more money from them. Reassessment is not the way. People must call for the two of the largest tax-exempt places in Meadville to start paying property tax.
At any point in the last PENNCREST School Board meeting did the board expend any time discussing our children’s education or did they just yell the whole time?
Bugs were here before people and bugs will be here after people are all gone.
It’s unbelievable the amount of money being spent on lawsuits by city council. I just hope the voters realize that the money being spent on these lawsuits comes from them, the taxpayers.
I have noticed that there are some people that keep their political signs up all the time. It is their right to do so, but it just shows what type of person lives there and makes the whole neighborhood look cheap.
Thank you, Meadville City Council, for putting pressure on county commissioners to update property assessments. For years I’ve been disappointed in the commissioners for failing to do the responsible thing and update the tax system. The result is an extremely outdated system where many people are paying more than they should in property taxes. I’m sure they’ll catch heat from the usual suspects, but I’m glad council has the courage to make things right and fair.
Have you noticed that most new songs have three or four words that they keep repeating over and over again?
Free Wi-Fi at Diamond Park! Thank you, Armstrong and Meadville City Council!
