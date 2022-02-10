A software error resulted in half of the initial notifications printed and sent to potential Crawford County jurors for the upcoming March trial term being incorrect.
In January, Crawford County Court of Common Pleas started using a new software system to pick potential jurors.
However, the format of the initial summons to jurors — a bright yellow postcard — was changed slightly from what was used in January, according to Heidi Shiderly, the court administrator.
The change caused an error in the system resulting in every other summons card for the March trial term to not have a reference number printed on it as was required, Shiderly said. The printing error wasn’t noticed by staff.
It meant 250 of the 500 summonses mailed out to potential jurors on Jan. 31 didn’t have the printed reference number, she said. Court administration started getting calls from potential jurors about their card not having a reference number on Feb. 3.
“We estimate at least 120 of the more than 200 calls that have come in since then have been able to get a reference number,” Shiderly said in an email. Staff can provide the reference number by looking up the potential juror’s name.
Shiderly said the software’s vendor, ICON Software, has corrected the system to print a reference number on all future summons cards.
The county’s criminal trial term begins March 14 and runs through March 25.