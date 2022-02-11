Meadville drivers inspired by the ongoing Winter Olympics will have fewer opportunities for slaloming down city streets in the coming days as targeted removal efforts that cleared more than 65 truckloads of snow on Thursday continue.
On-street parking will be restricted along several city streets today due to the plowing, City Manager Maryann Menanno announced.
Temporary parking bans will be in effect along both sides of Baldwin Street between North Main Street and Park Avenue. Bans also will be in effect on Market Street between North and Randolph streets; North Cottage Street north of Randolph Street; and Orchard Place.
The parking restrictions begin at 7 a.m. and remain in place until 3 p.m. Vehicles parked on the affected streets when the restrictions go into effect could be towed, according to the announcement.
Today’s parking restrictions come after similar measures were taken Thursday on a one-third-mile-long section of Park Avenue between North Street and Baldwin Street.
Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula said three cars were towed from Park Avenue on Thursday. The snow removal that followed, he said, is “a very time-consuming process.” It involved a grader and operator loaned from West Mead Township, a force-feed belt loader rented for use in a multi-municipality effort to clear the Smock Bridge sidewalk earlier this month, five dump trucks, and several members of the Meadville Auxiliary Police.
“It actually went pretty well,” Zieziula said in an email. “The auxiliary police were very helpful in traffic control.”
Two of the three vehicles towed appeared to have been unmoved since heavy snowfalls last month, according to Public Works crew members at the scene.
Sections of Park Avenue between North and Randolph streets remained closed much of the morning as the grader raked snow banks along the curbs into straight-line piles in the middle of the street. Next, the force-feed loader crawled down the line of snow, a series of paddle-like attachments shoveling the pile onto a conveyor belt and shooting it into the bed of a waiting dump truck.
By 11 a.m., the Park Avenue asphalt seemed nearly twice as wide as it had been a few hours early. Where irregular groupings of half-buried vehicles had made the usable roadway resemble the twists and turns of a ski slope, the empty street offered an inviting scene for the traffic that returned shortly afterward.
City crews have been using the belt loader all week and will continue using it through Monday, Zieziula said. The cost for the $3,700 rental will be split between the city and Vernon and West Mead townships. Under a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission order, the three municipalities are required to maintain the sidewalk and keep it clear throughout the year, though temporary closures are allowed in inclement weather.
On Tuesday, the machine will be returned to Smock Bridge for another planned sidewalk clearing effort. Since being cleared Feb. 1, additional accumulation has left nearly the entire sidewalk under more than a foot of snow and ice.
As plowing continues today, auxiliary police members will again assist with traffic control during the removal period, and drivers should expect delays and periodic closures on the streets affected. Menanno advised drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes to ensure the safety of the workers conducting the snow removal and those unable to avoid traveling in the area.
Updates, if necessary will be posted to the city website, cityofmeadville.org, and the “City of Meadville, PA — Office of the City Manager” Facebook page. For more information, call (814) 724-6000.