Kenny Pickett had this game circled.
That’s what the Pitt quarterback said as he came off the field as the Panthers defeated Clemson, 27-17, at Heinz Field on Saturday night. Pickett finished the game completing 25-of-39 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in his first win over the Tigers.
Pat Narduzzi had nothing but praise for his quarterback after what he called a “signature win” for Pitt.
“It’s a tribute to Kenny coming back,” Narduzzi said. “He’s an unbelievable football player. We lean on Kenny. We’re going to put the ball in his hands. We ride with Kenny.”
While both Pickett and Pitt’s offense has gotten a lot of recognition this year, it was a defensive play that helped seal the win for the Panthers. Pitt led 14-7 when the Tigers got the ball to begin the second half. They had just moved into Pitt territory when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei tossed a shovel pass directly into the waiting arms of Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis. Dennis sprinted down the field to score a 50-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 21-7 lead.
After the game, Dennis credited defensive coordinator Randy Bates for his play call that set up the interception.
“I’m gonna just set it straight right here: I was at the right place at the right time,” Dennis said with a laugh. “It was a great play call by Coach Bates and that play put me in position to be in that spot.”
Dennis scored in front of a raucous Pitt student section and presented the ball to his mother, Corliss, after the play. He says he had one predominant thought when he first picked off the ball.
“Don’t fall,” Dennis said, laughing. “During fall camp, I had a pick and I fell. I was running, I was close to the touchdown, and I fell. I was like, ‘Man if I get this chance again in Heinz Field, I know not to fall.’ So just running all alone I’m like, ’’Please don’t fall, please don’t fall’ the whole time.”
The Pitt offense got off to a slow start and the Panthers were held scoreless in the first quarter as the Tigers’ defense continuously pressured Pickett.
“I don’t think they ran the same blitz twice,” Narduzzi said. “It was a different blitz after different blitz after different blitz, from three down and four down. Kenny hung in there.”
Pickett “hanging in there” was one of the major reasons Pitt won today, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
“We didn’t affect the quarterback,” Swinney said. “He’s a great, great player.”
Swinney also added: “They just kicked our butts. Simple as that.”
Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis picked off Uiagalelei midway through the first quarter, but the Panthers failed to score following the turnover.
The Tigers took a seven-point lead late in the first quarter on a 1-yard score by running back Phil Mafah.
Pitt got into a rhythm on offense on their next drive, but tight end Lucas Krull fumbled the ball just as he got into Clemson territory, with defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben snagging the ball. The Tigers were also unable to score off the turnover,
Pitt got a break early in the second quarter when Clemson running back Will Shipley dropped a pass at the Pitt 35 that would likely have gone for a touchdown.
The Panthers got their offensive mojo back in the second quarter, going on a 13-play, 90-yard drive the resulted in a 23-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Addison. Wide receiver Jared Wayne came up with a huge 13-yard grab when the Panthers faced a third-and-10 at their own 21.
Addison took a shot on a 29-yard reception a few plays before the touchdown, where he landed hard on his right shoulder and hit his head off the turf. During halftime he began experiencing concussion symptoms and did not return to the game.
After the Pitt defense forced a quick three-and-out, Pitt went on a 9-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a 39-yard touchdown from Pickett to a wide-open Taysir Mack on fourth-and-5 to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead just before halftime.
“I saw the coverage we had. It was a great call by Coach Whip and Taysir ran a great route. It was one of those plays pre-snap, I knew I had it. I just had to make sure I didn’t overthrow it, it was so wide open,” Pickett said of the play.
Following Dennis’ pick-six in the third quarter, Uiagalelei was pulled and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh took over. Phommachanh led the Tigers on a drive that resulted in a BT Potter field goal.
The Panthers struck back with a field goal of their own as Sam Scarton connected from 44 yards. Scarton would make a 34-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 27-10 lead with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Swinney turned back to Uiagalelei, who quickly led the Tigers down the field and scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown to pull Clemson within ten.
Pitt got the ball back with 7:56 remaining and never gave it back. Despite being without leading rusher Israel Abanikanda who took a hard hit from Jalyn Phillips in the third quarter. Abanikanda never returned to the field and was being evaluated for a concussion.
The Panthers leaned on running backs Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond, as well as on Pickett to run out the clock. Pickett rushed for two key third-down conversions on the drive. The quarterback picked up 7 yards on third-and-6 and 8 yards on third-and-7. He credited the offensive line and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
“I knew the situation in the game where if we got two more first downs it was kind of over. I knew they were burning timeouts, so I told Whip just keep the ball in my hands, I wanted to go and do it myself and get the first,” Pickett said of his second third-down conversion. “Those guys up front did a great job. It was a great call too.”
Later on the drive, Clemson looked to have stopped Hammond on third down in Clemson territory, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on defensive end Justin Mascoll gave the Panthers a first down, allowing Pickett and the Pitt offense to get into victory formation. Pitt is the first team to beat Clemson by double digits in the regular season since 2014.
“It’s a big game for our kids. I didn’t make one tackle, I didn’t make a catch, I didn’t make a block. It’s about our kids. They make the plays. I didn’t do anything out there. Just bring all the dogs out in the fight,” Narduzzi said.
“It’s all about the players. Players make plays. Coaches coach, players play. Our kids are out there playing their tails off and having fun.”
The win is a huge step for the Panthers and one the players attribute to an abundance of on-field leadership.
“I think it’s really a player-led team, which is something our coaches have been preaching for us to get to. Now that we’re at that point, we’re playing to win, we’re not playing to not lose. I think that’s a huge difference when you’re out there in the fourth quarter and guys are playing aggressive,” Pickett said.
“We’re in a four-minute drill, but we’re going after them and we’re calling plays to go score and we’re doing certain things. But we’re attacking, and I think that’s just kind of a different mindset we have.”
Dennis said Pitt’s improved play comes to two things: love and leadership.
“I definitely think it’s the love for each other. And I think it’s more leadership across the board, whether that’s somebody in the receiver room, somebody in the running back room, D-line, linebacker, it’s across the board leadership,” Dennis said.
“We’re all buying in. We know we’re all passionate about the game. It’s something that everybody wants to take to the next level.”