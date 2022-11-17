These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the first grading period.
Sixth Grade
High Honors
Ethan Gredler
Lydia Green
Thomas McNamara
Gurkaram Singh
Honors
Evan Campbell
Zachary Link
Addison Murphy
Grace Staaf
Kieryxandor Walton-Garcia
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Stella Burkett
Chloe Fauble
Grace Fisher
Chiana Hayden
Bella McHale
Emma Sutton
Scout Valencic
Sophie Walker
Honors
Jocelynn Crofoot
Lincoln Flowers
Jillian Mattocks
Sahdev Patel
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Reagan Johnston
Lydia Honard
Ireland McHale
Lucy Murphy
Honors
Kendal Johnston
Paige Simmerman
June Crofoot
Allie Worley
