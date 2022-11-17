These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the first grading period.

Sixth Grade

High Honors

Ethan Gredler

Lydia Green

Thomas McNamara

Gurkaram Singh

Honors

Evan Campbell

Zachary Link

Addison Murphy

Grace Staaf

Kieryxandor Walton-Garcia

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Stella Burkett

Chloe Fauble

Grace Fisher

Chiana Hayden

Bella McHale

Emma Sutton

Scout Valencic

Sophie Walker

Honors

Jocelynn Crofoot

Lincoln Flowers

Jillian Mattocks

Sahdev Patel

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Reagan Johnston

Lydia Honard

Ireland McHale

Lucy Murphy

Honors

Kendal Johnston

Paige Simmerman

June Crofoot

Allie Worley

