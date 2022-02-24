Seton Catholic School 

These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the second grading period.

Sixth Grade

High Honors

Stella Burkett

Chloe Fauble

Luke Lawrence

Ava Luteran

Jillian Mattocks

Emma Sutton

Scout Valencic

Sophie Walker

Honors

Jocelynn Crofoot

Grace Fisher

Lincoln Flowers

Geovanni Giles

Chiana Hayden

Lillyana Passilla

Seventh Grade

High Honors

June Crofoot

Lydia Honard

Honors

Lucy Murphy

Paige Simmerman

Allie Worley

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Amy Breckenridge

Natalia Coppolla

Max Harrison

Sonia Hayden

Rajveer Kaur

Julia Miale

Daven Weatherby

Jaden Wehrle

Sophie Wehrle

Anatalia Williamson

Honors

Danna Flor

Kayden Le

Colby Lester

Daniel Servey

Sydney Walker

