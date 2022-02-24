Seton Catholic School
These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the second grading period.
Sixth Grade
High Honors
Stella Burkett
Chloe Fauble
Luke Lawrence
Ava Luteran
Jillian Mattocks
Emma Sutton
Scout Valencic
Sophie Walker
Honors
Jocelynn Crofoot
Grace Fisher
Lincoln Flowers
Geovanni Giles
Chiana Hayden
Lillyana Passilla
Seventh Grade
High Honors
June Crofoot
Lydia Honard
Honors
Lucy Murphy
Paige Simmerman
Allie Worley
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Amy Breckenridge
Natalia Coppolla
Max Harrison
Sonia Hayden
Rajveer Kaur
Julia Miale
Daven Weatherby
Jaden Wehrle
Sophie Wehrle
Anatalia Williamson
Honors
Danna Flor
Kayden Le
Colby Lester
Daniel Servey
Sydney Walker