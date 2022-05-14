The signs of the season were out Friday at the street corners in downtown Meadville, but it wasn’t blooms or greenery that lifted Laurie Freysinger’s spirits, it was saw horses and barricades.
The urban traffic control equipment might not feature on many calendar images for the month of May, but for Freysinger and others the return of the barriers is an annual rite of spring signaling the imminent return of the Second Saturday Community Market.
For Freysinger, the owner of Harmony Formals, Men’s Wear and More, the Second Saturday events that take place from May to September don’t necessarily mean a huge uptick in business, but they are valuable in another way.
“I just personally love the hustle and bustle,” Freysinger said Friday afternoon as the first community market of the year approached. “It just makes me happy in my heart.”
The heart warming will begin this morning at 9 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. The free event takes place on Chestnut Street, which will be closed to traffic from Park Avenue to Mulberry Street, and coincides with the Market House farmers market just a few steps away. In addition to a variety of vendors lining the street, there will be live music, a crafts tent for kids, games, cafe tables for those who want to sit for a spell and enjoy the atmosphere, and more — including crowd favorite Magic Steve sculpting one unexpected balloon shape after another.
With the exception of a couple of vendors who are new to the fray, the community market will be much like what people have come to expect on the second Saturday of each warm-weather month, according to Jen McDonough, who is herself the most significant new addition to the tradition.
“It’s such a fun way to start off a Saturday,” McDonough said, “and because it’s only once a month, it feels like a special thing to do — you can see what vendors are there and which of your friends are out and about.”
McDonough succeeds Heather Fish as market director this year. Fish’s role on the event’s advisory board and as owner of a Chestnut Street business in Hatch Hollow, McDonough said, has helped to make for a smooth transition.
“It’s the same market everyone has loved for the last 12 years or so,” she added, “so grab a coffee, walk around and enjoy the vendors at the market as well as the business right there in town.”
When the market returned last year after a pandemic hiatus in 2020, it wasn’t clear at first how people would respond, according to Michael Mehler, president of the event’s advisory board. It soon became clear that people were ready and eager to stroll down the middle of Chestnut Street once again and that Mehler had plenty of company in considering the event “one of my favorite parts of summer in Meadville.”
McDonough recalled being among those returning to Chestnut Street last year.
“It felt so good to see people out,” she said. The thought of seeing the same sight — but this time as the person in charge of making sure those barriers are in place and all the other elements are ready to go — was both exciting and a little overwhelming, she said.
The combination produced a feeling much like the one Freysinger described.
“It reminds me,” McDonough said, “of how much this community has to offer.”
