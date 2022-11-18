The Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) will be meeting at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. All retirees of the Crawford Central School District are encouraged to attend. Those attending will learn of all the benefits that this organization offers. Those attending may purchase lunch if they so desire.

