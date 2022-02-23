SPARTANSBURG — Sawdust inside a storage silo caught fire Tuesday at Clear Lake Lumber Inc., resulting in another long day for firefighters.
Sawdust inside the silo at the downtown Spartansburg lumber processing company was discovered on fire around 8:50 a.m., Chief Chris Hughes of Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department said.
The silo was about three-fourths full of sawdust and was to be unloaded when the fire was discovered.
The fire was confined to the sawdust, which was spread out by fire crews and workmen at the company, Hughes said.
Corry Fire Department and Union City Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist.
However, the work to empty the silo and put out the fire took the balance of the day.
The last fire units returned to service at 7:15 p.m.
Early Friday, multiple wood drying kilns at the lumber yard caught fire due to a boiler room malfunction.
Friday's fire destroyed six lumber drying kilns, each hold 86,000 board feet of lumber, Hughes said.