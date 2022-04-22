• Lyle Jones, 80
• Sandra L. (Hotchkiss) Sterling, 60, Meadville
A Celebration of the life of David C. (Opey) Thomas will be Thursday, April 28th beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Harper Event Venue, 13635 Dickson Rd., Meadville. Memorials: Meadville Area Recreation Foundation, 800 Thurston Rd., Meadville. www.waidfuneralhome.net
David H. Magee, 57, of Clemmets Road, Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. David was born on October 4, 1964, in Titusville to the late Lyle Magee and Joann (Lingo) Weidner. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School, class of 1982. David was previously…