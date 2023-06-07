David Bradley- acting head coach/assistant coach Saegertown baseball.
Sagertown baseball (19-3) will continue their class 1A PIAA state playoff journey today against Clarion (18-4) at Westminster College at noon.
Both northwestern PA teams are coming off shutout victories in their first games of states. Clarion whopped Harmony 15-0 and Saegertown beat WPIAL Champion Bishop Canevin 6-0, both on Monday.
The Panthers have been led all season by senior Henry Shaffer. The Penn-State Behrend commit is currently batting at .623 and on the mound, has 59 strikeouts this season in just over 37 innings pitched.
For the Bobcats, they are led by the Smail brothers. Dawson Smail is currently batting .500 and has 37 runs this spring. Derek Smail has 22 RBIs and four home runs this season.
In terms of a head-to-head matchup, Saegertown is averaging 10.4 runs per game and Clarion nine. Both teams are staggeringly close in average hits with Saegertown having 8.6 and Clarion 8.4.
The winner will move on to play the winner of West Middlesex and Southern Fulton, who play at 4:30 p.m. today.
The Panthers have extra motivation to get to the next round.
Should West Middlesex win, a rematch of the district 10 championship game would be scheduled.
Saegertown lost that game 2-0 and also lost head coach Nick Leslie at the end of it, as he was suspended for his behavior after a collision at home plate. His two game suspension will end, should Saegertown advance.
Seniors Shaffer, Josephy Grundy and Sully Zirkle are on this ride for the Panthers.
