SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown softball secured a Region 2 victory at Bertram Park against PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Thursday to stay undefeated in the region.
The Lady Panthers grabbed an early lead then let sophomore pitcher Mikaila Obenrader keep Maplewood off the base paths with 17 strikeouts in a 8-2 win on Thursday.
Saegertown got on the board in the second inning. Obenrader walked on and then courtesy runner Maggie Triola took second base on a passed ball. Rhiannon Paris reached first due to a Maplewood error, the same error that allowed Triola to score from second.
Katherine Diesing then grounded out and brought Paris in to score. Saegertown went up 2-0 in the bottom of the second and wouldn't relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
"They did really well jumping and scoring runs right away, which was our goal for the day," Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes said. "We maintained our composure during some adversity in the game, which is a very hard thing to do."
Maplewood answered with a run of their own in the top of the third. Tanner Horn led off with a walk on and took second base on a passed ball. Horn advanced to third off a Reese Hlopick single and came home when McKenna Crawford hit a single of her own.
With a 2-1 lead, Saegertown added five runs in the bottom of the third.
Alyssa Arblaster led the Lady Panthers off with a double before Rylie Braymer delivered an RBI single. Braymer would then steal third base and reached home on a Maplewood error. Saegertown scored two more runs in the inning due to Lady Tigers' errors.
Saegertown held a commanding 7-1 lead through three innings. Then it was on Obenrader's arm to keep Maplewood at bay, and it worked. She delivered strikeout after strikeout and didn't waver.
"I think one of the biggest things you can ask for with a pitcher is consistency and her consistency is one of the most important things," Bowes said. "Then her teammates behind her, if she does struggle which isn't very often, she knows they're behind her too."
Maplewood added a run in the fifth inning but couldn't get anything going on offense.
"Day by day we're growing. Little Rhinn (Post) comes in, a freshman pitcher, and she's doing a really good job. We have Brady behind her if we need her. We started Brady against Rocky Grove and she did a terrific job," Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford said. "We just didn't stack hits like we needed and had a few errors that took us out of the game.
"All in all, I'm proud of them. They did a nice job and we'll keep growing. We're gonna surprise them I hope."
Post pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.
"This is our third game and maybe fourth time on a field so we've been in the gym the whole time with the weather. The cool thing is we took their big hitters out of the game. It was really just some errors. We took their short game out," Crawford said. "Tanner did a heck of a job on third base today. We'll get there."
Maplewood moves to 1-2 overall and in region play. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play at Union City on Tuesday.
For Saegertown, Arblaster went 3-4 with two runs scored. Paris went 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs while Braymer went 1-4 with two RBIs.
"I think we need to clean up the little things, the big things are there. I think we're continuing to build some energy and find the right combination," Bowes said. "We are very fortunate that every single kid on our team can step in and perform. It's making it hard for us as coaches to make the right decision when everybody can do it. So I think working on some little things will make a big difference as we move forward."
Saegertown is 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Eisenhower on Tuesday.
MAPLEWOOD (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despenes 3-0-0-0, Crawford 3-0-1-1, Beuchat 3-0-0-0, I. Eimer 3-0-0-0, Banik 3-0-0-0, M. Eimer 3-0-0-0, Horn 3-1-0-0, 18 3-1-1-0, 22 2-0-1-0. Totals 26-2-3-1.
SAEGERTOWN (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 4-2-3-0, Braymer 4-1-1-2, Houck 3-0-0-0, Triola 0-2-0-0, Obenrader 3-0-1-0, Halsey 0-1-0-0, Paris 3-2-2-2, Diesling 3-0-0-1, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Kirdahy 3-0-0-2, Mook 2-0-0-0, Gregor 1-0-0-0. Totals 30-8-7-7.
Maplewood 001 010 0 — 1 3 2
Saegertown 025 001 x — 8 7 2
BATTING
2B: S — Arblaster.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 6-7-8-6-8-2; S — Obenrader WP 7-3-2-1-17-1.
Records: Maplewood 1-2; Saegertown 2-1.