After 21 years, Saegertown cross country coach William ‘Bill’ Hetrick is stepping down from his position.
Hetrick’s resignation was accepted at Thursday’s PENNCREST School Board meeting.
“I’ve been considering finding my way out of the sport for a few years,” Hetrick said. “I’ve been ready for other experiences in other places.”
Hetrick’s resignation comes in a season in which his son, Sam, won the District 10 Class 1A race in October in his senior year.
“Sam’s graduation this year was a nice way to close it out, but it was mostly a coincidence. I wouldn’t have missed his senior year for love nor money,” Hetrick said. “I’m very proud of his six plus years in our program. This year felt very much like the final tour for me so it seemed fitting to move on to other interests.”
In 2013, under Hetrick’s direction, the Saegertown boys won a state championship in Class 1A. All five of the team’s top runners — Morgan Schenberg, Brendon Barclay, Brad Amy, Matt Schenberg and Wyatt Fleischer — finished in the top 50 with a time of 17:42 or less. In 2012, the team finished third at the state race.
The state title was the first state championship in school history. It was also the first boys team from Crawford County to win a cross country team title and is still the only team to do so.
“Coaching has been a joy for me my entire adult life. It has always been about relationships and that is what I will miss mostly. My coaching staff are the finest people I know and we’ve had the great pleasure to coach many, many kids,” Hetrick said. “My memories are in the runs with the team, laughing with my coaches, talking to all of the other coaches and spending time with some fine Saegertown humans. It has been an honor.”
