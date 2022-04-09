RUSSELL — The Saegertown baseball team used a 12-run sixth inning to blow out Region 3 opponent Eisenhower 16-0 on Friday.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and lead 4-0 after five innings. Saegertown exploded for 12 runs in the sixth inning to bury the Knights and stay undefeated on the season at 3-0.
Senior Landon Caldwell earned the win on the mound with five scoreless innings of work. He pitched six strikouts and walked one batter.
Henry Shaffer led the Panthers by going 3-4 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs. Dustin Nearhoof went 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs while Dylan Flinchbaugh recorded three RBIs.
Saegertown is scheduled to host Iroquois today.
SAEGERTOWN (16)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 5-3-4-3, Caldwell 2-2-0-1, Flinchbaugh 4-0-1-3, Giles 1-1-0-0, Balog 4-1-1-1, Burchill 3-1-1-1, Young 3-1-0-1, Jordan 1-0-0-0, Hernandez 2-2-0-0, Grundy 3-1-0-0, Shartle 1-1-1-1, Nearhoof 3-2-2-2, Mosbacher 0-1-0-0. Totals 32-16-10-12.
EISENHOWER (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) English 3-0-0-0, Childs 2-0-0-0, Darr 1-0-0-0, Chapman 2-0-0-0, Pascuzzi 3-0-0-0, Casey 1-0-1-0, Wynn 1-0-0-0, Jensen 2-0-0-0, Kellog 1-0-0-0, Jakurczak 2-0-0-0, Barr 1-0-1-0. Totals 19-0-2-0.
Saegertown 102 04(12) x — 16 10 0
Eisenhower 000 000 x — 0 2 7
BATTING
2B: S — Flinchbaugh, Shaffer.
3B: S — Burchill.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Caldwell WP 5-2-0-0-6-1, Davison 1-0-0-0-2-2; E — Wynn LP 2.2-2-2-1-3-1, Chapman 2.1-2-2-0-1-0, Childs 0.1-3-8-5-1-2, Pascuzzi 0.2-2-3-0-0-1.
Records: Saegertown 4-0; Eisenhower 0-4.