GUYS MILLS — Saegertown beat PENNCREST rival Maplewood 51-43 on Tuesday, but the Tigers didn't make things easy on the Panthers.
To battle Saegertown, Maplewood firstly had to slow down a Panther offense averaging almost 55 points per game. To do so, they face guarded Brady Greco, Saegertown's leading scorer — and it worked. Greco finished the game with eight points.
"Saegertown is skilled. They legit have five guys that can score. The game plan was to limit Greco. Anytime you can keep him to single digits you know you did a good job defensively," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "We had some rebounds here or there that went the other way. When we played there earlier in the season it was a running clock. We were in this one, we just had some missed execution and some plays here and there."
Maplewood trailed 36-27 entering the final frame. They cut the lead to six with about a minute left to play when Logan Kennedy drained a deep 3-pointer. Saegertown answered with two clutch free throws, but Kennedy hit another 3-pointer at the top of the arc to bring the Tigers within five with about 15 seconds left to play.
Saegertown's Jaden Wilkins then converted on an and-one to put the game out of reach.
"If we are a little closer then those things (Kennedy's shots) become leads or make it tighter. If that happens teams will speed up and maybe make a mistake and you're there at the end," Rhoades said. "He's played hard all year and hit some big shots. He works his butt off."
Kennedy led Maplewood with 17 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc.
The leading scorer of the game was Wilkins, who had 18 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Johnson added 12 and Henry Shaffer scored eight.
"We recognize teams will try and take Brady away. We know its frustrating for him, but it's a welcome sign to have players step up whether its Isaac Johnson, whether its Zach Balog hitting a big shot, Henry Shaffer, Zach Yoder coming off the bench and obviously we have Jaden inside. It takes a whole team effort," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "It's hard to tell a kid that it's a sign of respect to be taken out of the game like that because then you start forcing shots, but at the same time it's nice to have the luxury of having players that can step up when you need it."
After Friday's big win at Cambridge Springs, Greco was concerned that this could be trap game.
"We came off a very emotional game Friday night when we beat Cambridge and I challenged them before the game," Greco said. "There were times we had defensive breakdowns and some offensive breakdowns. Some of that credit goes to Maplewood, but some of that was on ourselves.
"To get to where we want to get to, we need to make better decisions down the stretch of the season and down the stretch of each game. Ultimately, we got out of here with a win and we maintained our pace in the region. We need to get ready for Iroquois on Friday and take care of business."
Saegertown is 12-4 overall and 7-1 in Region 2. The team hosts Iroquois on Friday at 7 p.m.
Maplewood dropped to 4-13 overall and 2-7 in the region. The Tigers play at Youngsville on Friday, also at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (51)
Wilkins 6 4-8 16, Johnson 3 6-7 12, Shaffer 3 2-2 8, Greco 3 2-2 8, Balog 1 0-0 3, Yoder 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 14-19 51.
Maplewood (43)
Kennedy 5 4-6 17, Sleeman 5 3-6 13, Peterson 2 0-0 5, Burk 2 0-0 5, Burns 0 2-2 2, Doolittle 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 10-16 43.
Saegertown;12;12;12;15;—;51
Maplewood;6;11;7;19;—;43
3-point goals: Saegertown —Balog ; Maplewood — Kennedy 3, Burk, Peterson.
Records: Saegertown 12-4, 7-1 Region 2; Maplewood 4-13, 2-7 Region 2.