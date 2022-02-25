SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Whether either of two separate proposed multi-family housing developments in Sadsbury Township can move forward should be known within 30 days.
Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors will issue separate findings of fact and conclusions of law reports for each of the projects. Those reports will follow separate conditional use public hearings for two projects proposed by developer Todd Joseph.
Supervisors held conditional use hearings Wednesday night at the township building for two Joseph-owned properties within the township, located on opposite sides of Conneaut Lake. Joseph attended the meeting.
Conditional use hearings were required due to the zoning of each property. In January, the township’s planning commission voted to recommend township supervisors grant the conditional use for each project.
Supervisors took no vote Wednesday night pending compilation of the findings of fact and conclusions of law report. Under the township’s zoning, the board may attach reasonable conditions in granting conditional uses.
Mark Galbo of Allegheny Professional Services LLC outlined each of the projects separately for supervisors Kevin VanHonk and Bonnie Heil Smith. Lyle Hoovler, supervisor chairman, was absent from Wednesday’s hearings.
A four-unit, multi-story duplex project is planned at the southern end of Comstock Street inside the Conneaut Lake Park property owned by Keldon Holdings LLC, which Joseph owns.
The development is located within a suburban residential zoning district. Multi-family housing is permitted in the district, but as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
Galbo said the development would be four condominium units of either two or three stories each and a garage. The condominiums would be paired as two duplexes with a footprint of 1,320 feet for each floor, he said. They would have a front garage and two additional onsite parking spaces.
The units would more than meet the minimum size of 600 square feet per dwelling plus parking requirements needed for two-family and multi-family units under the township’s zoning code, according to Galbo.
The other project is a multi-unit duplex on 16 acres owned by KLR Assets LLC at State Route 18 and Iroquois Drive on the lake’s east side. KLR Assets LLC is owned by Joseph.
The area is zoned lake area residential, which permits multi-family homes as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
The current proposal, though not the final land development plan, has 69 single-story units, most as duplexes.
Lake area residential zones require lot sizes of 10,000 square feet which would be met, Galbo said. The one-story duplexes also would meet lot width and all setback requirements. Each unit would be 1,760 square feet with a front garage and two additional parking spaces, he said.
VanHonk, vice chairman of the board, said if either or both projects move forward, township supervisors would set conditions during the land development plan phase of the project.
“There’s a multitude of issues to be looking at,” VanHonk said of the larger project at Route 18 and Iroquois Drive following the hearings.
Among the issues VanHonk said he was concerned with are entry and exit to the large development; its street system and whether streets are built to township standards; snow removal; stormwater management; sewer and other utility connections.
“If we get to the land development phase, that’s the time for the public to make its wishes known and they’ll have opportunity to do so,” he said.