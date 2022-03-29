RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Venango Technology Center
Team name: Valkyries (Protectors of Valhalla)
Bot name: Pegasus Reborn
Team members: Kaitlin Smith, Stephanie Rogers, Lane Harrah, Jason Dunkle, Jakob Tenney, Tanner Myers, Haillee Ruff, Logan Niederriter, Easton Mallory, Benjamin Watson, Emme-Kate Wilks, Hailey Biltz, Sarah Fox, Tristan Chambers, Deluca Schratz, Alex Heckathorn and Isaac Renninger