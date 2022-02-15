WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Emergency personnel were unable to rescue a dog after it fell through the thin ice of Sugar Lake in southeastern Crawford County.
A resident of the Sugar Lake area contacted Crawford County 911 after spotting the dog around 11 a.m. Monday, Chief Scott Schell of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department said.
Both the Cochranton department and Crawford County Scuba Team were dispatched to the lake, which is located about 7 miles northeast of Cochranton.
“It had broken through the ice and was in the water,” Schell said of the dog.
The resident described the dog as an adult yellow Labrador retriever, but didn’t know who its owner was, Schell said.
The dog broke through the thin ice off the eastern shore of the lake, near its Lake Creek outlet.
Water depth in that area of the lake ranges from 5 to 10 feet, according to Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission depth charts for Sugar Lake.
The body has not been recovered.
“It was unfortunate and we feel bad about it, but with the (thin) ice conditions, we surveyed the situation with the scuba team,” Schell said of whether divers would try to recover the animal. “We agreed that it just wasn’t feasible to do it safely.”
Firefighters and the scuba team returned to quarters at 12:41 p.m.