HARRISBURG — Seven fire and emergency medical services departments in Crawford County within the 65th Legislative District will receive more than $75,000 in state grants.
The awards, announced by state Rep. Kathy Rapp, the 65th District’s elected representative, are through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
All money is from Pennsylvania’s slot machine gaming proceeds, and not General Fund tax revenue, Rapp said.
The grants are part of the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, reduction of existing debt, or replacing lost proceeds due to COVID fundraising limitations.
“From educating the public on fire safety to responding to vehicle crashes and medical assistance calls, volunteer recruitment, and seemingly endless fundraising, the day-to-day responsibilities of our irreplaceable emergency responders are much more diverse, difficult and demanding than most people realize,” Rapp said. “I will continue to use my role as a state representative to support these self-sacrificing citizens who put their lives on the line to keep our communities, homes and loved ones safe from harm.”
The Crawford County companies within the 65th District receiving grants were:
• Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
• Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,325.
• City of Titusville Fire Department, $15,000.
• Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
• Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,325.
• Townville Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
• Townville Ambulance Service Inc., $8,325.
Initiated by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2000, the statewide grant program is open to all fire, ambulance and rescue companies across Pennsylvania.
