Anglers will take to the frozen surface of Pymatuning Reservoir this weekend in search of walleye, crappie and perch beneath the ice.
The Pymatuning Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club hosts its eighth annual ice fishing tournament Saturday at Pymatuning State Park.
The weather-dependent event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration and weigh-in at the Pymatuning Trail Blazers clubhouse, 1519 Burns Road, located near the Snodgrass boat launch.
“Conditions look great,” club Secretary Matt Weaver said in a message to the Tribune on Thursday. “We are expecting a good turnout.”
Registration forms are available online at pymatuningtrailblazers.com and at Richter’s Bait and Grocery in Jamestown; Gateway Bait & Tackle in Andover, Ohio; Poff’s Place in Espyville; and Robinson’s Bait in Linesville.
Entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on Saturday. Cash prizes will be given for the longest walleye, crappie and perch. No alternate date has been scheduled for the event this year.
The tournament was established as an extension of Winter Fun Day to raise awareness of cold-weather recreation opportunities at Pymatuning State Park, but Weaver said that while there was plenty of snow for Winter Fun Day, volunteers to staff the event were more difficult to come by.
“The funds raised from this event are used to support the local trail system, snowmobile safety training and monetary and food donations to local families in need,” the club said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Winter Fun Day has been canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.”