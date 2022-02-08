A Meadville woman is headed to trial after she was arrested in mid-May during a patrol of Prospect Street that city police said came in response to a “recent drug problem in the area.”
Michelle Yvonee Woge, 34, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday.
On May 16, a Meadville Police Department officer beginning his patrol of the residential area located just west of Allegheny College spotted Woge parked in a white Buick on Smith Place between Prospect Street and West College Street at about 11:20 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. The officer recognized Woge and knew that a warrant for her arrest on previously filed charges had been issued.
When he spoke to Woge, the officer also observed three burnt marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle’s ashtray, according to the affidavit.
After Woge had been placed in the back of a police vehicle, she allegedly began “screaming and banging on the inside of the cruiser,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. With police about to have the vehicle towed while they applied for a search warrant, Woge consented to a search of the vehicle.
The search led to the discovery of various paraphernalia and a purse that allegedly contained several controlled substances and $210, according to police. The drugs were subsequently identified as methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, methocarbamol and cyclobenzaprine, according to the affidavit. Methocarbamol and cyclobenzaprine are muscle relaxants.
Woge faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A trial for Woge will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.