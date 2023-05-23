Conneaut baseball lost their first game in the Class 3A District 10 playoffs in extra innings to Mercyhurst Prep 2-1 Tuesday at Allegheny College.
Alex Manendo's double in the top of the ninth inning to right field scored the first run in seven innings, which paved the way for a Lakers win.
Mercyhurst will move on to play ____.
Conneaut will head home, but can rest easier knowing they made an impact.
"They gave a team that recruits from a much larger area something to think about," said Conneaut head coach Adam Bronson. "Now teams will see that Conneaut is not an easy W on the schedule."
Pitching and strong defense was the name of the game on both sides, with both teams waiting for the other to make the first major mistake.
Jake Manendo pitched seven innings for the Lakers, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run on four hits. Bryce Schueth came in relief.
Dawson Thomas and Wyatt Kornman pitched for the Eagles. Thomas struck-out nine batters in six innings and Kornman three in as many innings.
Scoring plays flanked the game as the only two runs scored before extra innings were in the first two innings.
Mercyhurst scored as Noah Reigel stole home plate and Conneaut tied it in the second off a Logan Nottingham RBI single.
Then, back and forth both teams went in a defensive duel that lasted seven innings. Alex Manendo's double in the top of the ninth was too much to come back from for the Eagles, who failed to score in the bottom of the inning.
"The kids played the best they could have," said Bronson. "That ball in left field was hit to the warning track and that's not a sure-out. I tip my cap to the kid that hit that double to get the win."
Conneaut retires five seniors, Trent Roncaglione, Dawson Thomas, Alex Nottingham, Ryan Herr and Ethan Stright. However, the team is already hopeful that this season's playoff experience will help the team grow.
"They built a foundation for excellence," said Bronson. "They are setting the wheels in motion to be a winning team for the next several years to come."
Mercyhurst continues on to play ______.
Mercyhurst Prep (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) J. Manendo 4-0-0-0, Kruszewski 4-0-1-0, Reigel 2-1-1-0, Wells 4-0-1-0, Trojanowski 3-1-2-0, Ashton 3-0-0-0, Coleman 1-0-0-0, A. Manendo 4-0-2-1, Ishimaru 3-0-1-0, Schueth 1-0-0-0, Majczyk 3-0-0-0, Krahe 1-0-0-0. Totals 33-2-8-1.
Conneaut Area (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Roncaglione 4-0-0-0, Headley 4-0-0-0, White 4-0-1-0, Klink 3-0-0-0, Thomas 4-0-0-0, Herr 3-0-0-0, L. Nottingham 3-0-2-1, A. Nottingham 2-0-1-0, Stright 3-0-0-0. Totals 30-1-4-1.
Mercyhurst 100 000 001 — 2 8 0
Conneaut 010 000 000 — 1 4 2
BATTING
2B: M — A. Manendo
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — J. Manendo WP 7.0-4-1-1-2-8, Schueth WP 2.0-0-0-0-0-1; C — Thomas LP 6.0-5-1-1-1-9, Kornman LP 3.0-3-1-1-1-3.
Records: Mercyhurst 14-6; Conneaut 10-8.
