Veterans of the Vietnam War, Post 52’s weekly dinner this week is open to the public today from 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is available for dine-in or carry out meals. All proceeds benefit local veterans and their families through Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops and the Veterans’ Benevolent Fund.
This week’s menu choices include: baked or beer battered haddock for $15, spaghetti and meatballs for $10, or chicken parmesan for $12. Beverages are $1.
Post 52 is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville. Carry out orders may be placed by calling (814) 807-1661 after 2 p.m. today.