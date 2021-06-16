NORTH EAST TOWNSHIP, Erie County — An Erie County woman has been scammed out of nearly $70,000, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Erie.
The victim, a 67-year-old woman from North East Township, contacted state police at Erie around 1:20 p.m. Monday about being a victim of a phone/messenger scam.
The woman told police that during her conversation with an unknown man individual, she sent him a total of $68,600.
No additional information about the nature of the scam was available from state police.